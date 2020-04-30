Sports Sunscreen Market – Key Market Trends Significant To The Growth Prospects

Sports Sunscreen Market: Introduction

Sunscreen is an essential sun care product used nowadays. Sports sunscreen is a type of sunscreen especially used and applied during sports activities. Sunscreen is also known as sunblock. Sports sunscreen is more water resistant than regular sunscreen and gives long-term protection against UV rays. Sports sunscreen is available in different forms (cream, lotion, gel, sprays, etc). Rising participation in sports activities and growing awareness about skin protection due to the harmful rays of the sun is expected to fuel the market.

Growing awareness about the impact of harmful UV rays on unprotected skin to drive the sports sunscreen market

Growing health concerns and increasing awareness about skin protection are the major factors driving the sports sunscreen market globally. Rising disposable income and increasing health awareness has changed the buying behavior of consumers related to sun care products. Skin cancer risk is also gradually increasing due to environmental factors. Sunscreen is a crucial part of sun protection merchandise. Thus, growing skin care awareness is a major factor boosting the global sports sunscreen market.

Increased participation in sport activities to increase the demand for sports sunscreen

Rising participation in sporting events such as basketball, football, cricket, and water sports activities such as swimming is boosting the demand for sports sunscreen. Governments of various countries have made sports activities mandatory in educational institutions. This has also increased the participation of people in sporting events which has propelled the demand for sports sunscreen across the globe.

Production of natural and organic sunscreen products to create opportunities in the near future

Growing trend of using organic products for skin care is expected to create new opportunities for sports sunscreen manufacturers. These days, people are opting for safe and natural products due to health consciousness. Manufacturers are researching and developing products according to demand from the consumer base. Thus, new product innovations and product portfolio expansion are expected in the near future.

Asia Pacific to Hold Leading Share of the Global Sports Sunscreen Market

In terms of region, the global sports sunscreen market can be divided into Asia Pacific (APAC), North America (NA), Europe (EU), South America (SA), and Middle East & Africa (MEA).

North America country-level analysis includes Canada, the U.S., and Rest of North America. Analysis and forecast of the sports sunscreen market in Asia Pacific features India, China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Similarly, Europe includes markets across the U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Middle East & Africa includes the sports sunscreen market analysis and insights for South Africa, GCC, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. The South America sports sunscreen market can be studied for Brazil and Rest of South America.

Asia Pacific leads the global sports sunscreen market followed by North America.

The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Rising sports activities and competitive events is projected to drive the sports sunscreen market in the region.

