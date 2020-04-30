Strapless Backless Bra Market – Research Forecast, Revenue Opportunities And Sales Volume

Strapless Backless Bra: Introduction

Strapless backless bra is a type of innerwear designed to support and cover the breasts. Strapless backless bra, also known as stick on bra, sticky bra, or adhesive bra, are generally used when women wear backless dresses and low cut or off shoulder necklines, to avoid visible shoulder and back straps of regular brassiere. These are usually made of silicone, polyurethane, or similar material. Increasing fashion trends and growing usage of fancy outfits is expected to significantly drive the demand for strapless backless bra.

Rising number of working women to drive the market

The growing number of working women is likely to boost the market for strapless backless bra. Working women have enough spending power and are more likely to use these strapless backless bras while wearing off shoulder and low cut dresses. Rapid urbanization and changing lifestyle of young millennial has increased the ratio of clubbing and night parties, which is a major reason for the usage of fancy outfits by young women, thus indirectly affecting the strapless backless bra market.

Availability of low cost alternatives to hamper the market

The price of strapless backless bras is much higher than other products available in the market which can restrain the use of these adhesive bras. Low cost alternatives are available in the market such as transparent strap bras and strapless tubes. Strapless backless bras cannot be afforded by everyone due to its higher cost, which is likely to hinder the market during the forecast period.

Increasing trend toward the beauty and fashion industry to positively affect the strapless backless bra market

The explosive growth of the beauty and fashion industry especially among young girls has led to the development of strapless backless bras. This factor is expected to boost the growth of the market. Moreover, companies are focusing on innovations in adhesive bras, which is expected to positively impact the market. Increasing trend of beauty pageants and rise in fashion shows and beauty contests has increased the demand for fashionable outfits which ultimately drives the use of strapless backless bra.

North America to Hold Leading Share of the Global Strapless Backless Bra Market

In terms of region, the global strapless backless bra market can be divided into North America (NA), Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe (EU), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA).

