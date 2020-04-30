Surface Computing Market: Latest Industry Trends, Trades, Supply, Demand, Prospects by 2025

Surface computing means the table shape computer that uses specialized Graphical User Interface (GUI) in which the traditional GUI elements is replaced with natural and everyday objects that are able to interact with the surface of the display. It is a tabletop computer that enables multiple user interaction and provide multi touch facility at the same time. The global surface computing market is anticipated to witness a robust growth rate during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025 owing to its increasing adoption across various entertainment and hospitality industry for smooth interaction and sharing of data between different devices like tablets, camera and phones without the use of peripheral cables.

The global surface computing market is expected to witness a progressive growth in the coming years due to the fact that it is more advanced and user friendly compared to the Graphical User Interface (GUI) that is expected to create demand for this market. Surface computing makes use of Natural User Interface (NUI) that helps the user to interact through touch and physical objects. This interaction of Natural User Interface (NUI) has helped greatly to create a user friendly interaction which have helped reducing complexity of operation.

However in spite of so many driving factor high cost of surface computer and the limited availability of features is predicted to inhibit its adoption rate to some extent in the coming eight years.

For the purpose of providing detailed research report, the global surface computing market is classified on the basis of type, vision and end user. On the basis of type the market is segmented into component, flat display and curved display. The component segment has been further classified into display, projector, infrared camera, sensor and processor and software. Among the different types of surface computing available in the market, the curved surface computers is expected to grow at a highest rate during the forecast period owing to its increasing demands as compared to flat display segment. The curved surface computing has extra dimension of interaction which allows for more diverse gestural interaction. On the other hand, based on vision, the market has been classified into two dimensional and three dimensional. The three dimensional surface computing allows for a sense of depth and are known as “depth-aware” due to which it is expected to increase at a highest growth rate in the coming years.

Among various end user segment, hospitality and retail segment is expected to experience the most promising growth during the forecast period. Attributes such as multi touch and multi user technology are some of the primary factor that have increased the adoption of surface computing in the hospitality and retail segment.

Some of the key vendors operating in the global Surface Computing market includes Microsoft Corporation (The United States), Apple Inc.(The United States), Planar System Inc. (The United States), 3M Co. (The United States), Viewsonic Corporation (the United States), Touchmagix Media Private Limited ( India), Sensy Touch, Inc. (The United States), Vertigo Systems GmbH (Germany) and many more.

