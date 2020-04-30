Surgical Navigation Market Trends, Opportunities, Growth, Revenue, Industry Overview, Manufacturers, Regions, Application by 2020-2025

Global Surgical Navigation Market 2020-2025 Overview

Growing incidence of health disorders like brain cancer, orthopedic degenerative, and ENT disorders is anticipated to drive global surgical navigation market growth into coming years. Additionally, growing aged population base that is more inclined to degenerative problems of joints, also expected to consume a positive influence on the surgical navigation market demand.

The surgical navigation is one of the reliable technique which is developed to make less invasive and safer surgeries. Navigation during surgery is an ideal technology useful in various medical devices. Surgical Navigation Systems have augmented the technical procedures in a surgery and covered the way for complex surgeries. Surgical navigation is crucial in exact visualization of the framework and in surgery planning in a practical environment. The surgical navigation system reduces the risks related with surgeries.

The global surgical navigation market is mainly driven by the navigation technology which involves intra-operative imaging, instrument tracking technologies, and surgical planning software. Surgical Navigation helps the surgeons to create data-oriented resolutions during surgeries. Rapid growth of non-invasive and minimally invasive and surgeries are the major factors driving the global surgical navigation market growth. The non-invasive and minimally invasive surgeries are becoming more popular among the other surgeries.

On the basis of end-use, the surgical navigation market is sub-segmented into hospitals and ambulatory centers. The hospitals sector is anticipated to account for one of the largest global surgical navigation market share, in past years. Though, ambulatory centers segment are likely to grow at the highest CAGR rate over the forecast period. Rising adoption of surgical navigation systems in this segment and growing patient preference towards non-invasive surgeries are some major factors that drive global surgical navigation market growth.

On the basis of region, the surgical navigation market is categorized into North America, Asia, Europe, and the Rest of the World. In previous years, the North America region is estimated to dominate the surgical navigation market. Also, Asia is expected to be one of the wildest growing geographical segment over the forecast period. Growing patient population, rising incidence of orthopedic disorders, developing healthcare infrastructure, collaborations among manufacturers, rising medical tourism, and emergent elderly population are some of the important factors of global surgical navigation market trends.

Global surgical navigation market key players:

Stryker Corporation

Medtronic plc

Braun Melsungen AG

Brainlab AG

Fiagon AG

Scopis GmbH

Amplitude Surgical

Karl Storz GmbH & Co. KG

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

Siemens Healthineers

Global surgical navigation market segmented into:

By Application

Dental

ENT

Neurology

Orthopedic

Others

By Technology

Optical

Electromagnetic

Others

By End-use

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Hospitals

By Region

Europe

Germany

UK

Spain

Switzerland

Italy

France

Belgium

Netherlands

Austria

North America

Canada

US

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

MEA

South Africa

What to expect from the upcoming report on ‘Global Surgical Navigation Market’:

– Analysis of future prospects as well as global surgical navigation market trends over the forecast period (2018-2025)

– Information regarding technological progressions as well as innovations taking place in developing as well as developed economies and also various macro & microeconomic factors that affect the growth of the market.

– Supportive initiatives by government likely to influence the market dynamics.

– Key drivers influencing market’s growth, opportunities, restraints, sales channels and distributors.

– In-depth analysis of different market segmentations including end-user, application, manufacturing process and geographical regions.

– Deep analysis about the competitive landscape of the market and the initiatives by them to improve this market such as expansions, growth strategies, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market

– Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

Who should buy this report?

– Report is especially designed for Venture capitalists, Investors, financial institutions, Analysts, Government organizations, regulatory authorities, policymakers, researchers, strategy

