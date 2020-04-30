Whole Milk Powder Market Size, Share | Global Industry Analysis Report & Forecast 2019-2024

According to the report, the global whole milk powder market grew at a CAGR of 3.2% during 2011-2018 reaching a volume of 5.4 Million Metric Tons in 2018. Whole milk powder is produced by drying the moisture from fluid milk either by evaporation or the spray drying process. It is creamy-white in colour and has a pleasing taste with all the qualities of fluid milk. The drying process lowers the moisture content of milk to 5%, resulting in its reduced weight and a longer shelf-life. This also eliminates the need for refrigeration and facilitates its transportation over long distances without any compromise on quality and taste. It can also be fortified with nutrients such as Vitamin D and calcium so as to increase its nutritional value. As a result, whole milk powder is suitable for consumers living in regions with milk scarcity or poor cold-chain facilities.

For more information about this report visit: https://www.imarcgroup.com/whole-milk-powder-market

Whole milk powder has a large number of functional properties, such as hydration, colour emulsification, foaming, thickening and dispersibility, which have contributed to its well-diversified applications in the food and beverage industry. Some of its uses include manufacturing bakery products, breakfast cereals, chocolates, coffee whiteners, dairy-based deserts, milkshakes, soups and sauces, and toffees. In order to increase their consumer base, manufacturers are also introducing new varieties of whole milk powder such as lactose-free whole milk powder. A shift towards a dairy-based diet and rising disposable incomes of consumers in emerging regions are some of the major factors driving the growth of the market.

Moreover, an expanding food and beverage industry and ease of use are some of the other factors that are expected to drive the global whole milk powder market in the coming years.

Table of Contents

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

5 Global Milk Industry

6 Global Whole Milk Powder

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.2.1 Production Volume Trends

6.2.2 Production Value Trends

6.3 Market Breakup by Region

6.4 Market Breakup by End Use

6.5 Market Forecast

6.6 SWOT Analysis

6.6.1 Overview

6.6.2 Strengths

6.6.3 Weaknesses

6.6.4 Opportunities

6.6.5 Threats

6.7 Value Chain Analysis

6.7.1 Raw Material Procurement

6.7.2 Manufacturing

6.7.3 Marketing

6.7.4 Distribution

6.7.5 Exports

6.7.6 End-Use

6.8 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

6.8.1 Overview

6.8.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.8.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.8.4 Degree of Competition

6.7.5 Threat of New Entrants

6.8.6 Threat of Substitutes

6.9 Price Analysis

6.9.1 Key Price Indicators

6.9.2 Price Structure

6.9.3 Price Trends

6.10 Key Success Factors and Risk Factors

7 Performance of Key Regions

8 Market Breakup by End Use

9 Competitive Landscape

10 Whole Milk Powder Manufacturing

11 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

12 Loans and Financial Assistance

13 Project Economics

14 Key Player Profiles

14.1 Lactalis Group

14.2 Nestle

14.3 Fonterra

14.4 FrieslandCampina

14.5 Danone

