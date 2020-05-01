2019 GCC LED Lighting Market | Industry Report, Growth & Forecast till 2024

According to the GCC LED lighting market report by IMARC Group, the market reached a value of SAR 5.8 Billion in 2018. LED lighting is an energy- and cost-efficient option that allows for more innovative applications than traditional lighting. With the growing tourism in the GCC countries, there has been a rise in the construction of malls, hotels and public transportation systems. The growing construction activities have led to a huge demand for LED lighting systems as they produce more light per electrical watt and have longer lifespan than incandescent lamps. Moreover, rising awareness among consumers about the benefits of LED lighting has also increased the demand for these systems in the GCC region.

GCC LED Lighting Market Trends:

The growing number of mega projects planned by the governments of various gulf countries is expected to increase the demand for LED lighting in the GCC region. Moreover, the governments of various GCC countries have implemented several measures, such as adopting global energy-efficiency standards, promoting use of LED lights and imposing additional import tariffs on inefficient general illumination lamps. For instance, Dubai’s outdoor lighting program aims to reduce energy consumption by retrofitting 75 per cent of lighting systems across the country’s roads, streets and parks with LED fixtures. In addition to this, Oman is using advanced architectural lighting designs featuring linear and underground LED lighting fixtures in the new parliament of the Sultanate of Oman. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach a value of SAR 13.9 Billion by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of nearly 15% during 2019-2024.

For more information about this report visit: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-led-lighting-market

Table of Contents

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global LED Lighting Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Market Breakup by Region

5.4 Market by LED Products: LED Lamps, Modules and Fixtures

5.4.1 Market Trends

5.4.2 Market Forecast

5.5 Market Breakup by Application

5.6 Market Forecast

6 GCC Region LED Lighting Industry

6.1 Market Overview

6.2 Market Performance

6.3 Comparative Analysis of CFL and LED

6.4 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.5 Market Breakup by Application

6.6 Market Breakup by Country

6.7 Market Breakup by Import and Domestic Manufacturing

6.8 Market Breakup by Public and Private Sectors

6.9 Market Breakup by Indoor and Outdoor Segment

6.10 Market Forecast

6.11 SWOT Analysis

6.11.1 Overview

6.11.2 Strengths

6.11.3 Weaknesses

6.11.4 Opportunities

6.11.5 Threats

6.12 Value Chain Analysis

6.12.1 Primary Raw Material Suppliers

6.12.2 LED Chip Manufacturers

6.12.3 LED Package and Module Manufacturers

6.12.4 Lighting/Electronic Products Manufacturers

6.12.5 Product Distributors

6.12.6 End Users

6.13 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

6.13.1 Overview

6.13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.13.4 Degree of Competition

6.13.5 Threat of New Entrants

6.13.6 Threat of Substitutes

6.14 Key Success Factors and Risk Factors for LED Manufacturers

6.15 Price Analysis

6.15.1 Key Price Indicators

6.15.2 Price Structure

7 GCC LED Lighting Industry: Key Demand Drivers

7.1 Government’s Push for Sustainable Development in the Region

7.2 Upcoming Events in the GCC Region Demanding Efficient Lighting Solutions

7.3 Government’s Ban on Inefficient Incandescent Bulbs

7.4 Increasing Awareness of LEDs

8 Saudi Arabia LED Lighting Industry

8.1 Market Overview

8.2 Market Performance

8.3 Market Breakup by Application

8.4 Market Breakup by Product Type

8.5 Market Forecast

9 UAE LED Lighting Industry

9.1 Market Overview

9.2 Market Performance

9.3 Market Breakup by Application

9.4 Market Breakup by Product Type

9.5 Market Forecast

10 Other Markets in the GCC Region

10.1 Qatar LED Lighting Market

10.2 Oman LED Lighting Market

10.3 Kuwait LED Lighting Market

10.4 Bahrain LED Lighting Market

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Structure

11.2 Key Players

12 LED Lights Manufacturing Process

12.1 Panel Light

12.1.1 Product Overview

12.1.2 Manufacturing Process and Process Flow

12.1.3 Raw Material Requirements

12.1.4 Major Machinery Pictures

12.1.5 Suppliers of Raw Materials and Delivery Time

12.2 Down Light

12.2.1 Product Overview

12.2.2 Manufacturing Process and Process Flow

12.2.3 Raw Material Requirements

12.2.4 Major Machinery Pictures

12.2.5 Suppliers of Raw Materials and Delivery Time

12.3 Flood Light

12.3.1 Product Overview

12.3.2 Manufacturing Process and Process Flow

12.3.3 Raw Material Requirements

12.3.4 Major Machinery Pictures

12.3.5 Suppliers of Raw Materials and Delivery Time

12.4 Street Light

12.4.1 Product Overview

12.4.2 Manufacturing Process and Process Flow

12.4.3 Raw Material Requirements

12.4.4 Major Machinery Pictures

12.4.5 Suppliers of Raw Materials and Delivery Time

12.5 Tube Light

12.5.1 Product Overview

12.5.2 Manufacturing Process and Process Flow

12.5.3 Raw Material Requirements

12.5.4 Major Machinery Pictures

12.5.5 Suppliers of Raw Materials and Delivery Time

12.6 Bulb

12.6.1 Product Overview

12.6.2 Manufacturing Process and Process Flow

12.6.3 Raw Material Requirements

12.6.4 Major Machinery Pictures

12.6.5 Suppliers of Raw Materials and Delivery Time

13 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

13.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

13.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

13.3 Plant Machinery

13.4 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

13.5 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

13.6 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

13.7 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

13.8 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

13.9 Other Capital Investments

14 Loans and Financial Assistance

15 Project Economics

15.1 Capital Cost of the Project

15.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

15.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

15.4 Taxation and Depreciation

15.5 Income Projections

15.6 Expenditure Projections

15.7 Financial Analysis

15.8 Profit Analysis

16 Key Player Profiles

Get a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/gcc-led-lighting-market/requestsample

Contact US: IMARC Group

309 2nd St, Brooklyn, NY 11215, USA

Website: www.imarcgroup.com

Email: [email protected]

USA: +1-631-791-1145

Follow us on twitter: @imarcglobal

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/imarc-group

[wp-rss-aggregator]