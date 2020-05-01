2019 Insulation Market | Global Industry Report, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast till 2024

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, the global insulation market experienced steady growth during 2011-2018. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 6.5% during 2019-2024. Insulation is the process of hindering heat, sound and electricity from entering or escaping a physical space. It acts as a barrier to the heat flow, which enables an insulated room to remain warm in the winter while cooler during summers. Insulating residential spaces aid in providing year-round comfort to the users while eliminating the issue of condensation within homes. It also absorbs sounds that assist in minimizing unwanted noise caused by appliances or other sources. Apart from this, insulation helps in reducing energy costs, minimizing emissions of pollutants and protecting spaces from fire threats.

Global Insulation Market Trends:

At present, there is an increase in the construction of buildings, especially in the industrial, residential and infrastructural sector, across the globe. This can be attributed to the rising global population and inflating income levels of individuals, which, in turn, is positively impacting the sales of insulators. In addition to this, shifting preference of the consumers towards energy conservation and sustainable development, along with rising demand for green construction, is providing a thrust to the market growth.

Furthermore, enhanced research and development (R&D) activities by manufacturers to introduce efficient product variants are expected to impact the market growth favorably. For instance, efficient product variants, such as R10 insulated vinyl siding and Polymeric Vacuum Insulation Spheres (PVIS), are gaining traction among consumers. Boosting sales of air conditioners and the implementation of stringent building codes in various countries are some of the other factors that are expected to contribute to the market growth in the coming years.

Table of Contents

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Insulation Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Material Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Function

5.5 Market Breakup by Form

5.6 Market Breakup by End Use Industry

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Material Type

6.1 Mineral Wool

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Polyurethane

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Polyethylene

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Polyvinyl Chloride

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Polystyrene

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

6.6 Calcium Silicate

6.6.1 Market Trends

6.6.2 Market Forecast

6.7 Others

6.7.1 Market Trends

6.7.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Function

7.1 Thermal

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Electric

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Acoustic

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Form

8.1 Pipe

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Foam

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Blanket

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Board

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast

9 Market Breakup by End Use Industry

9.1 Power

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Chemical and Petrochemical

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Oil and Gas

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Construction

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Automotive

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast

9.6 Food and Beverage

9.6.1 Market Trends

9.6.2 Market Forecast

9.7 Others

9.7.1 Market Trends

9.7.2 Market Forecast

10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 Asia Pacific

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 North America

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Middle East and Africa

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Latin America

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Forecast

11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes

14 Price Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 GAF

15.3.2 Knauf Insulation

15.3.3 Johns Manville

15.3.4 3M Company (NYSE: MMM)

15.3.5 Owens Corning

15.3.6 Saint Gobain

15.3.7 Recticel

15.3.8 Kingspan Group

15.3.9 URSA

15.3.10 Rockwool Group

15.3.11 Atlas Roofing Corporation

15.3.12 BASF Polyurethanes

15.3.13 Byucksan Corporation

15.3.14 Byucksan Corporation

15.3.15 Bridgestone Corporation

