Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) Market Key Players, Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025: Key Player GRG Banking, Nautilus Hyosung, Euronet Worldwide, NCR, Diebold, Hitachi, OKI

This report studies the Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

GRG Banking

Nautilus Hyosung

Euronet Worldwide

NCR

Diebold

Hitachi

OKI

…

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Cash Dispenser

Automated Deposit Terminal

Recycle Type

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Withdrawals

Transfers

Deposits

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders

Raw material suppliers

Distributors/traders/wholesalers/suppliers

Regulatory bodies, including government agencies and NGO

Commercial research & development (R&D) institutions

Importers and exporters

Government organizations, research organizations, and consulting firms

Trade associations and industry bodies

End-use industries

Available Customizations

With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Further breakdown of Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) market on basis of the key contributing countries.

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) Market Overview

1.1 Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) Product Overview

1.2 Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Cash Dispenser

1.2.2 Automated Deposit Terminal

1.2.3 Recycle Type

1.3 Global Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) Sales and Market Share by Type

1.3.3 Global Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) Revenue and Market Share by Type

1.3.4 Global Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) Price by Type

1.4 North America Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) by Type

1.5 Europe Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) by Type

1.6 South America Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) by Type

1.7 Middle East and Africa Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) by Type

Chapter Two: Global Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) Market Share of Top 5 and Top Chapter Ten: Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

Chapter Three: Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 GRG Banking

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 GRG Banking Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 Nautilus Hyosung

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 Nautilus Hyosung Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 Euronet Worldwide

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 Euronet Worldwide Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 NCR

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 NCR Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 Diebold

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 Diebold Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 Hitachi

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 Hitachi Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 OKI

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 OKI Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

…

Chapter Four: Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1 Global Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Europe

4.1.4 Asia-Pacific

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.2 Global Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) Sales Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.2 Global Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.3 Global Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4.3 North America Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 North America Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) Sales by Countries

4.3.2 United States

4.3.3 Canada

4.3.4 Mexico

4.4 Europe Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Europe Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) Sales by Countries

4.4.2 Germany

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 UK

4.4.5 Italy

4.4.6 Russia

4.5 Asia-Pacific Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 Asia-Pacific Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) Sales by Regions

4.5.2 China

4.5.3 Japan

4.5.4 South Korea

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.5.7 Indonesia

4.5.8 Thailand

4.5.9 Malaysia

4.5.10 Philippines

4.5.11 Vietnam

4.6 South America Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 South America Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) Sales by Countries

4.6.2 Brazil

4.7 Middle East and Africa Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Middle East and Africa Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) Sales by Countries

4.7.2 Turkey

4.7.3 GCC Countries

4.7.4 Egypt

4.7.5 South Africa

Chapter Five: Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) Application

5.1 Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) Segment by Application

5.1.1 Withdrawals

5.1.2 Transfers

5.1.3 Deposits

5.2 Global Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

5.3 North America Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) by Application

5.4 Europe Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) by Application

5.5 Asia-Pacific Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) by Application

5.6 South America Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) by Application

5.7 Middle East and Africa Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) by Application

Chapter Six: Global Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) Market Forecast

6.1 Global Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) Sales, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.2 Global Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2 Global Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.2 Europe Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.4 South America Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.3 Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

6.3.2 Cash Dispenser Growth Forecast

6.3.3 Automated Deposit Terminal Growth Forecast

6.4 Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

6.4.2 Global Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) Forecast in Withdrawals

6.4.3 Global Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) Forecast in Transfers

Chapter Seven: Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) Upstream Raw Materials

7.1 Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) Industrial Chain Analysis

Chapter Eight: Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

8.1 Sales Channel

8.2 Distributors

8.3 Downstream Customers

Chapter Nine: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Ten: Appendix

10.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.1 Research Programs/Design

10.1.2 Market Size Estimation

10.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

10.2 Data Source

10.2.1 Secondary Sources

10.2.2 Primary Sources

10.3 Author List

10.4 Disclaimer

