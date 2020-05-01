Car Rental Market: Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights 2019-2024

Executive Summary

A comprehensive research report created through extensive primary research (inputs from industry experts, companies and stakeholders) and secondary research, the report aims to present the analysis of Global Car Rental Market. The report provides an analysis of the Car Rental Market by By Customer (Business and Leisure) By Application (Airport and Off-Airport) and By Type (Economy, Executive, Luxury, MUV and SUV). The Global Car Rental Market has been analysed By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW) and By Country (U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., China, India, Brazil, Saudi Arabia and UAE) for the historical period of 2014-2018 and the forecast period of 2019-2024.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10094850

Global car rental market valued at USD 79.5 billion in 2018 has emerged as one of the most prominent services in the urban transport sector and has shown considerable growth over the years. And as more and more people seek alternative solutions to car ownership, e.g. car and/ or ride sharing, rentals are becoming increasingly popular. With the growth in tourism sector and business activities all around the globe, car rental industry has taken a big leap, imparting best services to the common people & executives.

Mobility is an existing megatrend and emerging car rental companies are key providers of flexible transport solutions. New segments and applicants have driven recent modification in the market place, creating challenges as well as new growth opportunities for existing operators. Mobility is primarily escalated by changing consumer attitudes, urbanization and other societal changes, e.g. an increased focus on the sharing economy. In the past few years, mobility has emerged as a new platform and it has been steering the car rental industry towards a much more rewarding future.

Further, car rental companies are gradually expanding their business near the airport locations. Since the high cost of airport services was the major drawback for the industry, new strategies by the market leaders has been creating more car rental opportunities for both the service providers and users. Alliances of car rental companies with airlines is the new approach to commercialize these facilities in the market.

The report has covered and analysed the potential of Global Car Rental Market and provides statistics and information on market size, shares and growth factors. The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Car Rental market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Market (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Car Rental Market – Sizing, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis By Customer – Business, Leisure

• Analysis By Application – Airport, Off-Airport

• Analysis By Type – Economy, Executives, Luxury, MUV, SUV

Regional Market Analysis – North America, Europe, APAC, Rest of the World (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Car Rental Market – Sizing, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis By Customer – Business, Leisure

• Analysis By Application – Airport, Off-Airport

• Analysis By Type – Economy, Executives, Luxury, MUV, SUV

Country Analysis – U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., China, India, Brazil, Saudi Arabia and UAE (Actual Period: 2014-2018, Forecast Period: 2019-2024)

• Car Rental Market – Sizing, Growth, Forecast

• Analysis By Customer – Business, Leisure

• Analysis By Application – Airport, Off-Airport

• Analysis By Type – Economy, Executives, Luxury, MUV, SUV

View Source Of Related Reports:

Car Rental Market

Regenerative Medicine Market

Online Food Delivery And Takeaway Market

Shea Butter Market

CT Scanner Market

Vinyl Flooring Market

Other Report Highlights

• Market Dynamics – Drivers and Challenges

• Market Trends

• SWOT Analysis

• Porter Five Force Analysis

• Competitive Landscape, Company Share Analysis, Merger and Acquisition Activities of Key Industry Players

• Product Benchmarking of key industry players

• Policy and Regulatory Landscape

• Company Analysis – Hertz Global Holdings, Enterprise Holdings, Avis Budget Group, Europcar, Sixt A.G., China Auto Rental Inc., eHi Car Services, Uber Technologies Inc.

Get Complete Access of Study Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10094850

Customization of the Report

The report could be customized according to the client’s specific research requirements. No additional cost will be required to pay for limited additional research.

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

1412 Broadway,

21st Floor Suite MA111,

New York, NY 10018

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

Email: [email protected]

[wp-rss-aggregator]