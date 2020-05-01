Cartesian Gantry Robots Market Overview By Application, Industry Type, Brand and Scope by 2026

Global Cartesian/Gantry robots market to reach $24.16 billion by 2026 in terms of robot systems including hardware, software & service, representing a 2019-2026 CAGR of 8.3%. The hardware market will grow to $12.61 billion in 2026. The annual shipment is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.79% during the same period, advancing to 174.5 thousand units in 2026.

Highlighted with 74 tables and 125 figures, this 219-page report “Global Cartesian/Gantry Robots Market by Subsystem, Axis Type, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region 2015-2026: Growth Opportunity and Business Strategy” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global Cartesian/Gantry robots market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report provides historical market data for 2015-2017, revenue estimates for 2018, and forecasts from 2019 till 2026.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global Cartesian/Gantry robots market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Subsystem, Axis Type, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region.

Based on subsystem, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

Based on axis type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• One Axis

• Two Axis

• Three Axis

• Four Axis

Based on application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Loading & Unloading Workpiece

• Palletizing & Handling

• Others

Based on industrial vertical, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2015-2026 (historical and forecast) included in each section.

• Automotive Industry

• Electrical & Electronics

• Metal & Machinery

• Pharmaceuticals

• Chemical & Petrochemical

• Food & Beverage

• Others

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Taiwan, India, and Rest of APAC)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Rest of Europe)

• North America (U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• RoW (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt)

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted manufacture trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Key Players:

ABB Ltd.

Aerotech Inc

BOSCH Rexroth AG, Ltd.

Denso Corporation

Fanuc Corp.

Fibro

Güdel Group AG

IAI America, Inc.

KUKA (Midea Group)

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Omron Corporation

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Seiko Epson Corporation

Staubli International AG

Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.

Yamaha Robotics

Yaskawa Electric Corp.

For each of the aforementioned regions and countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue and unit shipment are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national/local markets by Axis Type, Application, and Industry Vertical over the forecast years are also included.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global Cartesian/Gantry robots market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction 8

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope 8

1.1.1 Industry Definition 8

1.1.2 Research Scope 10

1.2 Research Methodology 12

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology 12

1.2.2 Market Assumption 13

1.2.3 Secondary Data 13

1.2.4 Primary Data 13

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design 14

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation 15

1.2.7 Research Limitations 16

1.3 Executive Summary 17

2 Market Overview and Qualitative Analysis 19

2.1 Market Size and Forecast 19

2.2 Major Growth Drivers 21

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges 24

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends 27

2.5 Porter’s Fiver Forces Analysis 30

