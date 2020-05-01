Clamshell Blisters Market – Industry Trends, Competitive Landscape and Forecast by 2026

Global Clamshell Blisters Market – Overview:

Clamshell blisters were first utilized in pharmaceuticals and served the purpose of primary packaging. With advancements in technology, clamshell blisters packaging is extensively being employed in all end user segments, such as consumer & industrial goods, food industry and veterinary & nutraceuticals. Clamshell blisters packages are mainly of two types: clear thermoformed clamshell blisters and cold form clamshell blisters.

Clamshell blisters with a cavity are known as clear thermoformed clamshell blisters and clamshell blisters with the foil as a cavity are known as cold form clamshell blisters. Pharmaceuticals accounts for a major share in the global clamshell blisters market, the packaging has been specially designed for pharmaceuticals to enable the patients to check whether the prescribed dosage has been taken or not. Easy portability and convenience of clamshell blisters as compared to conventional packages is also one of the prime reasons behind the growth of the pharmaceuticals market.

Global Clamshell Blisters Market – Dynamics:

Clamshell blisters packs are more sustainable. They can retain their shape without getting deformed, this feature widens their applications. Clamshell blisters are made from aluminum, are tamper resistant and do not allow materials to twist or buckle. Deformations are usually caused in packer bottles as they are made of brittle materials. Recent key product developments and innovations in clamshell blisters packaging have made it possible for users to easily keep a track on their smart phones. Clamshell Blisters consist of an ultra – low power processor and radio linked with thin plastic foil.

Clamshell blisters behave as a rigid material and protects the content from light humidity and UV rays. In addition, clamshell blisters act as a perfect sealing agent for microbes and provide stable and reliable solution for pills. This feature has extended the shelf life of clamshell blisters. Furthermore, clamshell blisters packaging is also gaining more popularity as they provide an aseptic solution. Clamshell blisters packs have lower manufacturing cost as compared to other materials. All these factors would help the clamshell blisters market to grow significantly over the forecast period. However, Clamshell blisters market may be hampered by the fact but these are not suitable for carrying heavier materials.

Global Clamshell Blisters Market – Segmentation:

The global clamshell blisters market is segmented by material type, technology type and by end use.

On the basis of material type, the global clamshell blisters market is segmented into –

Plastic Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Polyethylene (PE) High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) Others (Bio plastics, etc.)

Aluminum

Paper & Paper board

Others

On the basis of technology type, the global clamshell blisters market is segmented into –

Cold Form clamshell blisters

Thermoformed clamshell blisters

On the basis of end use, the global clamshell blisters market is segmented into –

Food

Pharmaceuticals Tablets Capsules Powder

Veterinary & Nutraceuticals

Medical Devices

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Industrial Goods

Consumers Goods

Electrical & Electronics Goods

Others

Clamshell blisters are mainly used for pharmaceuticals and electronics applications.

Global Clamshell Blisters Market – Regional Overview:

The North American Clamshell Blisters market is expected to dominate the global clamshell blisters market during the forecast period. The European clamshell blisters market, on the other hand, is expected to be right behind the North America Clamshell Blisters counterpart. The Asia Pacific clamshell blisters market is expected to witness extensive growth during the forecast period due to growing demand from the pharmaceutical sector in the region. The clamshell blisters market in the Middle East is anticipated to witness above average growth during the forecast period 2018 to 2028.

Global Clamshell Blisters Market – Key Players:

Some of the key players operating across the value chain of the clamshell blisters market are Placon Corporation Inc., Rohrer Corporation, Sonoco Products Company, Display Pack, Inc., Transparent Container, Inc., Blisterpak, Inc., FormPaks International Co. Ltd., Ecobliss Holdings BV., etc.

