Diphenyl Chlorophosphate Market Foreseen to Grow Exponentially by 2026

Diphenyl Chlorophosphate (DPCP) Market: Overview

Diphenyl chlorophosphate (DPCP) is known by several names such as diphenyl phosphorochloridate, pohosphorochloridic acid, diphenyl ester, and O,O-Diphenyl chlorophosphate. DPCP’s chemical formula is C12H10ClO3P. It is a clear colorless to light yellow liquid with a pungent odor. It is insoluble in water and is denser than water. DPCP is manufactured by the reaction between diphenyl hydrogen phosphate and carbon tetrachloride. It is mainly used for the preparation of aromatic polyesters. Aromatic polyesters formed by using the diphenyl chlorophosphate (DPCP) are manufactured by the polycondensation reaction in pyridine and polyesteramide. DPCP is used as a phosphonating agent to prepare phenylphosphonic acid. Diphenyl chlorophosphate is incompatible with bases (including amines), strong oxidizing agents, and alcohols. It may react vigorously or explosively if mixed with diisopropyl ether or other ethers in the presence of trace amounts of metal salts, and forms highly toxic and flammable phosphine gas in the presence of strong reducing agents such as hydrides. Diphenyl chlorophosphate partial oxidation by oxidizing agents may result in the release of toxic phosphorus oxides.

Diphenyl chlorophosphate (DPCP) is manufactured with phenol and phosphorus oxychloride as raw materials and anhydrous aluminum trichloride as the catalyst. The structure of diphenyl chlorophosphate is characterized by the means of infrared spectrometry and nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy. Results indicate that, in terms of the effect on the yield, various factors can be ranked as reaction temperature raw material molar ratio catalyst dosage reaction time. The optimal reaction condition is suggested as reaction temperature of 70?, reaction time of 15 hours, raw material molar ratio (phenol to phosphorus oxychloride) of 2?1 and catalyst dosage of 0.8 g (mass ratio of 4.25% in relation to phenol). Post-treatment with the addition of adequate water helps increase the yield of the product and improve operability.

Toxic nature of diphenyl chlorophosphate (DPCP) is a key factor inhibiting the market. Inhalation, ingestion, or skin contact with DPCP can cause severe injury or death. Contact with molten diphenyl chlorophosphate can cause severe burns to the skin. Governments of various countries have imposed regulations to limit the use of harmful chemicals. This, in turn, hampers the global diphenyl chlorophosphate market. However, emerging markets and untapped regions are expected to create opportunities for players in the global diphenyl chlorophosphate (DPCP) market.

Diphenyl Chlorophosphate (DPCP) Market: Segmentation

Based on application, the global diphenyl chlorophosphate (DPCP) market can be segmented into pharmaceutical intermediates, industrial use, manufacture of the other chemicals (which includes agrochemicals), and region. Diphenyl chlorophosphate (DPCP) is an activating agent used in organic synthesis, particularly for pharma applications such as antibiotics. DPCP® is a brand product of Solvay. It is used to manufacture pharmaceuticals such as antibiotics. The usage of the diphenyl chlorophosphate in antibiotics is driving the diphenyl chlorophosphate (DPCP) market.

Diphenyl Chlorophosphate (DPCP) Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global diphenyl chlorophosphate (DPCP) market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global diphenyl chlorophosphate (DPCP) market, as the pharmaceuticals industry is highly developed in the region. North America is followed by Europe. The diphenyl chlorophosphate (DPCP) market in Asia Pacific is expanding at a significant pace due to its usage in agrochemical and chemical industries. Demand for diphenyl chlorophosphate (DPCP) is expected to be high for agrochemicals in China, Japan, and India.

Diphenyl Chlorophosphate (DPCP) Market: Key Players

Key manufacturers operating in the diphenyl chlorophosphate (DPCP) market include Eternal Green Biotech Co, Ltd., Solvay, Changzhou Jiuheng Chemical Co., Ltd., Yancheng Huada New Materials Co., Ltd., Heze Dijade Chemical Corporation, CAMEO Chemicals, and Alfa Aesar.

