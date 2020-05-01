Electric Lawn Mower Market Share, Industry Analysis, Trends, Supply and Forecast 2020-2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Electric Lawn Mower Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global electric lawn mower market size is expanding at a moderate rate. Electric lawn mowers are motor-driven machines that are equipped with one or more high-precision revolving blades for trimming the length of the grass. They comprise handlebars, mower pans, and side discharge chutes, covers and plugs. As compared to their conventional counterparts, electric lawn mowers are portable, easy to start, energy-efficient and environment-friendly in nature. Apart from this, they do no generate hazardous emissions and are widely used in both the residential and commercial sectors.

Global Electric Lawn Mower Market Trends:

On account of the consistently degrading environmental resources, such as air, soil and water, and increasing consciousness among individuals, there has been a rise in the incorporation of green spaces in domestic and commercial infrastructures. Nowadays, urban planners are also focusing on allocating green areas in smart cities. Consequently, the burgeoning construction sector is strengthening the market growth. Apart from this, individuals are becoming aware of the benefits offered by green roofs, such as energy conservation, carbon sequestration and rainwater management. This, in turn, is boosting the overall sales of electric lawn mowers across the globe. Additionally, as these mowers do not pose a risk to garden plants, and generate fewer carbon emissions and fuel leaks, their demand is accelerating worldwide. On account of these factors, the market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Market Summary:

Based on the product, the market has been bifurcated into walk-behind and ride-on. At present, walk-behind electric lawn mowers represent the most popular product.

On the basis of the type, the market has been divided into cordless and corded electric lawn mowers. Amongst these, corded electric lawn mowers account for the majority of the total market share.

The market has been analyzed on the basis of the application into the residential and non-residential sectors. The residential sector exhibits a clear dominance in the market.

Based on the distribution channel, the market has been segregated into online and offline segments. Offline distribution channels hold the leading market share.

Region-wise, North America represents the largest market. Other major regions include Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined, with some of the electric lawn mower brands being Husqvarna Group, The Toro Company, Robert Bosch GmbH, Deere & Company, Ryobi Limited, Briggs & Stratton Corporation, EGO POWER, Honda Motor Company Ltd., Hayter Limited, Emak S.p.A., D&D Motor Systems Inc., Unison Engg Industries, AriensCo, and MTD Products Inc.

