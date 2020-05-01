Glass Fiber Reinforced Polyphthalamide Market Set to Garner Staggering Revenues by 2026

Glass-fiber Reinforced Polyphthalamide (PPA) Market: Overview

Glass-fiber reinforced polyphthalamide (PPA) is a composite in which glass is used as a filler and polyphthalamide as a matrix. Glass-fiber reinforced PPA is manufactured using the pultrusion process. Glass-fiber reinforcement provides high stiffness, strength, and durability to the composite product. Mechanical properties of glass-fiber reinforced PPA makes it suitable for a range of applications, as a replacement for metals or as an engineered substitute for other materials. Chemically, PPA is an aromatic and its ring structure provides superior resistance to a range of chemicals than standard aliphatic polyamides, even at high temperatures. Glass-fiber reinforced PPA enables automotive, electrical, and industrial components to withstand prolonged exposure to harsh chemicals such as bio-diesel fuel, brake fluid, glycols, and sulfuric acid.

Glass-fiber Reinforced Polyphthalamide (PPA) Market: Trends & Demands

Demand for glass-fiber reinforced PPA is high in the engineering sector. It has received wide acceptance in the automotive sector, especially by automotive manufacturers such as BMW, Audi Group, Ford, and Mercedes. Requirement for glass-fiber reinforced PPA is high in sectors such as consumer electronics, and aerospace. Increase in demand high performance, cost-effective, and low density products is propelling the glass-fiber reinforced polyphthalamide market. However, requirement for chemical modification of glass fibers for improving interfacial adhesion between fibers and polymer matrix is likely to restrain the market during the forecast period, as it is projected to make the manufacturing process costly.

Glass-fiber Reinforced Polyphthalamide (PPA) Market: Key Segments

In terms of application, the global glass-fiber reinforced polyphthalamide market can be categorized into automotive, LED packaging, mobile electronics, and drilling fluids. Based on end-user industry, the market can be classified into automotive, electronics & semiconductors, consumer electronics, aerospace, and oil & gas. Glass-fiber reinforced PPA outperform other glass-fiber reinforced polymers, as they have superior strength and stiffness at high temperatures.

Glass-fiber Reinforced Polyphthalamide (PPA) Market: Drivers & Restraints

Advancements in the automotive industry is one of the key factors driving the global glass-fiber reinforced polyphthalamide market. Glass-fiber reinforced PPA resin is widely used in the manufacturing of automotive components. Recent advancements in the consumer electronics industry are expected to propel the demand for glass-fiber reinforced PPA. Applications of glass-fiber reinforced PPA in consumer electronics such as LED packaging and mobile electronics are likely to boost its demand. Rising investments in the oil & gas exploration activities by various governments are anticipated to enhance the demand for glass-fiber reinforced PPA owing to its applications in drilling fluids.

Glass-fiber Reinforced Polyphthalamide (PPA) Market: Regional Outlook

Based on region, the global glass-fiber reinforced polyphthalamide market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Advancements in consumer electronics and automotive industries in the countries such as China and India are anticipated drive the sales of glass-fiber reinforced PPA in Asia Pacific region in the next few years. North America has a highly matured automotive industry. Additionally, advancements in the aerospace & defense sectors are anticipated to boost the demand for glass-fiber reinforced PPA. The glass-fiber reinforced polyphthalamide market in Europe is anticipated to expand significantly owing to the advancements in the automotive industry. The consumer electronics industry in Latin America is expanding at a substantial pace in the last few years. The highly attractive oil & gas industry in the Middle East is projected to fuel the demand for glass-fiber reinforced PPA in the sub-region.

Glass-fiber Reinforced Polyphthalamide (PPA) Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global glass-fiber reinforced polyphthalamide market include Xiamen LFT Composite, Evonik, and Solvay.

