Glass Lens Market Rise at 3% CAGR during 2019-2024

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Glass Lens Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, The global glass lens market was worth US$ 53.61 Billion in 2018. Glass lenses are molded pieces of glass that are worn with spectacles for rectifying vision impairments, such as hyperopia, myopia, astigmatism and presbyopia. The thickness and contour of the lenses vary depending on the type of correction that is required by users. Nowadays, users can also customize glass lenses by adding anti-reflective, blue light filters, scratch-resistant and UV protective coatings. IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 64.10 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 3% during 2019-2024.

Owing to rapid urbanization, rising sales of consumer electronics, increasing workforce and aging population, there is a rise in the prevalence of visual impairment around the world. Apart from this, governments of several countries are launching various campaigns for spreading awareness about eye care. Besides this, the increasing popularity of online distribution channels is creating a lucrative opportunity for market players to expand their consumer base. Furthermore, manufacturers are also introducing innovations, such as progressive lenses, which is expected to create a positive outlook for the market growth.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

1. Single Vision Lenses

2. Progressive Lenses

3. Bifocal and Trifocal Lenses

4. Photochromic Lenses

5. Polarized Lenses

6. Others

Breakup by Coating:

1. Anti-Reflective

2. Blue Light Reduction

3. Scratch-Resistant

4. UV Protection

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

1. Offline

2. Online

Breakup by Region:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also examined the competitive landscape of global Glass Lens Market. Some of the major players operating in the industry include Essilor International S.A., Hoya Corporation, Eastman Kodak Company, Carl Zeiss Inc., Fielmann AG, Nikon Corporation, Seiko Holdings Corporation, Luxottica Group S.p.A., Shanghai Conant Optics Company and Jiangsu HongChen Optical Company.

Key highlights of the report:

1. Market Performance

2. Market Outlook

3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4. Market Drivers and Success Factors

5. SWOT Analysis

6. Value Chain

7. Competitive Structure

8. Profiles of Key Players

