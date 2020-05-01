Global Construction Paints and Coatings Market Share and Forecast 2019-2024

With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Construction Paints and Coatings industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Construction Paints and Coatings market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 3.41% from 51781.8 million $ in 2014 to 61235.7 million $ in 2019, BisReport analysts believe that in the next few years, Construction Paints and Coatings market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2024, The market size of the Construction Paints and Coatings will reach 81648.7 million $.

This Report covers the manufacturers' data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.

Besides, the report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value.

Manufacturer DetailAkzoNobel NV

BASF SE

DuPont Performance Coatings

Sherwin-Williams Company

PPG Industries Inc.

RPM International Inc.

The Valspar Corporation

Helios Group

Dow Corning

Asian Paints

Deutsche Amphibolin- Werke Von Robert Murjahn Stiftung & Company

Axalta Coating Systems

Berger Paints India Limited

Tikkurila Oyj

Region Segmentation

North America Country (United States, Canada)

South America

Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea)

Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy)

Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC)

Product Type Segmentation

Construction Paints

Coatings

Industry Segmentation

Architectural

Others (Special Purpose Coatings, etc.)

Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor) Segmentation

Table of Contents

Section 1 Construction Paints and Coatings Product Definition

Section 2 Global Construction Paints and Coatings Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview

2.1 Global Manufacturer Construction Paints and Coatings Shipments

2.2 Global Manufacturer Construction Paints and Coatings Business Revenue

2.3 Global Construction Paints and Coatings Market Overview

Section 3 Manufacturer Construction Paints and Coatings Business Introduction

3.1 AkzoNobel NV Construction Paints and Coatings Business Introduction

3.1.1 AkzoNobel NV Construction Paints and Coatings Shipments, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2014-2019

3.1.2 AkzoNobel NV Construction Paints and Coatings Business Distribution by Region

3.1.3 AkzoNobel NV Interview Record

3.1.4 AkzoNobel NV Construction Paints and Coatings Business Profile

3.1.5 AkzoNobel NV Construction Paints and Coatings Product Specification

3.2 BASF SE Construction Paints and Coatings Business Introduction

3.2.1 BASF SE Construction Paints and Coatings Shipments, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2014-2019

3.2.2 BASF SE Construction Paints and Coatings Business Distribution by Region

3.2.3 Interview Record

3.2.4 BASF SE Construction Paints and Coatings Business Overview

3.2.5 BASF SE Construction Paints and Coatings Product Specification

3.3 DuPont Performance Coatings Construction Paints and Coatings Business Introduction

3.3.1 DuPont Performance Coatings Construction Paints and Coatings Shipments, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2014-2019

3.3.2 DuPont Performance Coatings Construction Paints and Coatings Business Distribution by Region

3.3.3 Intervie

