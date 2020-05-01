Global IT Cooling Market Shares, Summary and Forecasts to 2026

IT Cooling System is a whole set of equipment which can be used in the data center to exchange heat through four important units: Compressor, Condenser, Evaporator and Throttle. According to the type of cooling medium, it can be divided into water cooling unit and air cooling unit.

The global IT Cooling market will reach Volume Million USD in 2019 and with a CAGR xx% between 2020-2026.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Air conditioning

Chilling units

Cooling towers

Economizer systems

Liquid cooling systems

Control systems

Others

Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):

Financial Data Center

Internet Data Center

Universities Data Center

Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):

Emerson

Schneider

Rittal

STULZ

Airedale

Climaveneta

Siemens

Pentair

KyotoCooling

Coolitsystems

Major Region Market

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

Table of Content

1 Industry Overview

1.1 IT Cooling Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview

2 IT Cooling Market by Type

2.1 By Type

2.1.1 Air conditioning

2.1.2 Chilling units

2.1.3 Cooling towers

2.1.4 Economizer systems

2.1.5 Liquid cooling systems

2.1.6 Control systems

2.1.7 Others

2.2 Market Size by Type

2.3 Market Forecast by Type

3 Global Market Demand

3.1 Segment Overview

3.1.1 Financial Data Center

3.1.2 Internet Data Center

3.1.3 Universities Data Center

3.2 Market Size by Demand

3.3 Market Forecast by Demand

4 Major Region Market

4.1 Global Market Overview

4.1.1 Market Size & Growth

4.1.2 Market Forecast

4.2 Major Region

4.2.1 Market Size & Growth

4.2.2 Market Forecast

5 Major Companies List

5.1 Emerson (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.2 Schneider (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.3 Rittal (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.4 STULZ (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.5 Airedale (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.6 Climaveneta (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.7 Siemens (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.8 Pentair (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.9 KyotoCooling (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.10 Coolitsystems (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

6 Conclusion

