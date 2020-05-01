Global Knife Gate Valves Market Analysis by Segmentation, Competitors Analysis, Product Research, Trends and Forecast by 2026

Knife gate valve is linear shut off valves that are light weight with compact construction. Valves are available as manual with hand-wheel, or can be automated with pneumatic cylinder actuator for remote operation. The arc shape of the gate of knife gate valve is signed to be particularly suitable for cutting off fluid containing fiber or suspended particles, so the knife gate valves are ideal for many applications in the process industries of pulp & paper, wastewater treatment, mining, sugar making and chemical processing.

The global Knife Gate Valves market will reach Volume Million USD in 2019 and with a CAGR xx% between 2020-2026.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Manual Knife Gate Valves

Automatic Knife Gate Valves

Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):

Pulp and Paper

Wastewater Treatment

Oil and Gas

Mining

Power

Others

Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):

Orbinox

Flowrox

WEY Valve

VAG

DeZURIK

Stafsj Valves

AVK

Bray International

Tecofi

Velan

CYL

Luca Valves

Válvulas Zubi

Trueline Valve Corporation

Red Valve

Major Region Market

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

Table of Content

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Knife Gate Valves Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview

2 Knife Gate Valves Market by Type

2.1 By Type

2.1.1 Manual Knife Gate Valves

2.1.2 Automatic Knife Gate Valves

2.2 Market Size by Type

2.3 Market Forecast by Type

3 Global Market Demand

3.1 Segment Overview

3.1.1 Pulp and Paper

3.1.2 Wastewater Treatment

3.1.3 Oil and Gas

3.1.4 Mining

3.1.5 Power

3.1.6 Others

3.2 Market Size by Demand

3.3 Market Forecast by Demand

4 Major Region Market

4.1 Global Market Overview

4.1.1 Market Size & Growth

4.1.2 Market Forecast

4.2 Major Region

4.2.1 Market Size & Growth

4.2.2 Market Forecast

5 Major Companies List

5.1 Orbinox (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.2 Flowrox (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.3 WEY Valve (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.4 VAG (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.5 DeZURIK (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.6 Stafsj Valves (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.7 AVK (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.8 Bray International (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.9 Tecofi (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.10 Velan (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.11 CYL (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.12 Luca Valves (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.13 Válvulas Zubi (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.14 Trueline Valve Corporation (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.15 Red Valve (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

6 Conclusion

