Global Laboratory Safety Cabinets Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Latest Innovation, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2026

Laboratory Safety Cabinets in this report specifically refers to Biological safety cabinets (BSCs). Biological safety cabinets (BSCs) are designed to protect the operator, the laboratory environment and work materials from exposure to infectious aerosols and splashes that may be generated when manipulating materials containing infectious agents, such as primary cultures, stocks and diagnostic specimens BSCs, when properly used, have been shown to be highly effective in reducing laboratory acquired infections and cross-contaminations of cultures due to aerosol exposures. The Biological Cabinets divide to 3 classes: Class I biological safety cabinet, Class II biological safety cabinets, Class III biological safety cabinet.

The global Laboratory Safety Cabinets market will reach Volume Million USD in 2019 and with a CAGR xx% between 2020-2026.

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Class I Biological Safety Cabinets

Class II Biological Safety Cabinets

Class III Biological Safety Cabinets

Demand Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Consumer Distribution):

Pharmaceutical factory

Hospital

Disease Prevention and Control

Academic Research

Others (Food Inspection Station, Chemical etc.)

Company Coverage (Sales data, Main Products & Services etc.):

ESCO

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

AIRTECH

Telstar Life-Sciences

NuAire (Polypipe)

The Baker Company

Kewaunee Scientific

Heal Force Bio-Meditech

BIOBASE

Donglian Har Instrument

Labconco

Major Region Market

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Laboratory Safety Cabinets Industry

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Products of Major Companies

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Industry Chain

1.2.2 Consumer Distribution

1.3 Price & Cost Overview

2 Laboratory Safety Cabinets Market by Type

2.1 By Type

2.1.1 Class I Biological Safety Cabinets

2.1.2 Class II Biological Safety Cabinets

2.1.3 Class III Biological Safety Cabinets

2.2 Market Size by Type

2.3 Market Forecast by Type

3 Global Market Demand

3.1 Segment Overview

3.1.1 Pharmaceutical factory

3.1.2 Hospital

3.1.3 Disease Prevention and Control

3.1.4 Academic Research

3.1.5 Others (Food Inspection Station, Chemical etc.)

3.2 Market Size by Demand

3.3 Market Forecast by Demand

4 Major Region Market

4.1 Global Market Overview

4.1.1 Market Size & Growth

4.1.2 Market Forecast

4.2 Major Region

4.2.1 Market Size & Growth

4.2.2 Market Forecast

5 Major Companies List

5.1 ESCO (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.3 AIRTECH (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.4 Telstar Life-Sciences (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.5 NuAire (Polypipe) (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.6 The Baker Company (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.7 Kewaunee Scientific (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.8 Heal Force Bio-Meditech (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.9 BIOBASE (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.10 Donglian Har Instrument (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

5.11 Labconco (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

6 Conclusion

