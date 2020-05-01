Global Patient Portal Market Report, Trends, Share, Size, Analysis And Forecasts To 2026

To analyze growth trajectory and present an industry overview of the global Patient Portal market, the report begins with definition, executive summary, segmentation and classification, Patient Portal industry chain analysis, value chain analysis, and policy analysis of the Patient Portal market.

Throughout, the Patient Portal report has maintained an analytical approach to present an executive-level blueprint of the global Patient Portal market, with key focus on Patient Portal operations in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The primary aim of the report is to study the Patient Portal market potential exhibited by the Patient Portal industry and evaluate the concentration of the Patient Portal manufacturing segment globally. Through a detailed analysis, the report finds the best avenues of investment for the global Patient Portal market. Patient Portal Market classification in terms of region included in this section of the report will help companies understand individual growth prospects for the Patient Portal market across the regions (regions covered in the report) over the forecast period.

To study the Patient Portal market in the global scenario, the report segments the market in terms of {{Basic_segments}}. Development trends observed and potential opportunities for existing players and new entrants in the Patient Portal market on the global level are discussed in detail in the report. To provide a detailed Patient Portal market value chain analysis, the report analyzes the downstream client survey, supply chain network, and other valuable information pertaining to the marketing channel.

To present a detailed competitive analysis of the Patient Portal market, the report profiles the key players of the global Patient Portal market. The individual contribution of these companies to overall Patient Portal market performance is also analyzed in detail by the report, together with specifying their respective Patient Portal market share. With the help of the information obtained through the analysis of the competitive landscape, the report estimates the prospective investment feasibility of the global Patient Portal market.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

NextGen Healthcare Information Systems, LLC

Medfusion

Athenahealth, Inc.

CureMD

Intelichart

Greenway Health, LLC

EClinicalWorks

GE Healthcare

Epic Corporation Inc.

McKesson Corporation

Cerner Corporation

Historical Years: 2014-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2020-2026

Standalone Patient Portals

Integrated Patient Portals

Providers

Payers

Pharmacies

Others (Employer Groups and Government Bodies)

* United States

* Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland)

* China

* Japan

* India

* Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam)

* Central and South America (Brazil, Mexico, Colombia)

* Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, Nigeria)

* Other Regions

The global Patient Portal market research study has been composed using key inputs from industry experts. Furthermore, the extensive primary and secondary research data with which the Patient Portal report has been composed helps deliver the key statistical forecasts, in terms of both revenue and volume. In addition to this, the trends and revenue analysis of the regional Patient Portal market as compared to the global Patient Portal market has been mentioned in this report. This will give a clear perspective to the readers how the Patient Portal market will fare in each region during the forecast period.

