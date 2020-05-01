Global Push-To-Talk Market TO Expand on the Back of a Growing ICT Infrastructure and the Rising Need for Adoption of Strong Security Systems Across the Globe by 2028

Research Nester has released its report titled “Push-To-Talk Market: Global Industry Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2020-2028” that delivers detailed overview of the global push-to-talk market in terms of market segmentation by network type, component, technology, end user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The global push-to-talk market is anticipated to grow at a notable CAGR over the forecast period (2020-2028), owing to various factors such as the need for a communication system that is able to bring in productivity efficiency as well as maximize profitability and at the same time reducing the number of hours wasted. The growing cellular phone network and the increase in user base of cellular phones are providing plenty of opportunities for driving the demand for Push-To-Talk technology for the users and businesses who can offer its applications to a substantial user base. The growth in use of accessories such as headphones, microphones, speakers for PTT is also anticipated to aid the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The global push-to-talk market is anticipated to observe significant growth over the next decade, owing to several factors such as the high demand for instant communication across various sectors. The growth of the telecommunication networks at a rapid pace over the last two decades and the introduction of 4G LTE networks which has helped the users to communicate faster than before. The growth in the number of users on social media platforms such as WhatsApp that is offering voice messaging to its users, where communication is made by a single tap of a button is anticipated to drive the demand for PTT technology among the users. Moreover, the efficiency at workplaces is estimated to improve, owing to communication using PTT technology such as group communication between colleagues at workplace happen faster and is flexible. All these factors are estimated to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.

However, some of the factors that are estimated to limit the growth prospects of the market are the inherent presence of latency and communication gap while engaging in conversation using PTT technology, as there are delays faced between the time a person speaks and the time the other responds during an on-going conversation using devices such as walkie-talkie. Further, the costs of network and the pricing involved for making the technology available for users are very high. All these factors are anticipated to limit the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The global push-to-talk market comprises of four segments which are segmented by network type, component, technology and by end user. The Push-To-Talk over cellular forming part of network type segment is predicted to observe notable growth, owing to increasing number of mobile phone users and rapid advancements in technologies taking place that has led to introduction of 5G network, development of a strong ICT infrastructure and arrival of Wi-Fi 6 technology. All these factors are predicted to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global push-to-talk market which includes company profiling of key companies such as AT & T, Inc. (NYSE: T), Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM), Verizon Wireless, Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI), Kyocera Corporation (TYO: 6971), Mobile Tornado Group Plc (LON: MBT), Sprint Corporation (NYSE: S), BCE, Inc. (TSE: BCE), Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONM) and Simoco Wireless Solutions. The outlining enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global push-to-talk market that is expected to help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

