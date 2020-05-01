Hand Sanitizer Market Development, Trends, Demand and Forecast Till 2024

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Hand Sanitizer Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, The global hand sanitizer market reached a value of US$ 1.1 Billion in 2018. Hand sanitizers are antiseptic solutions employed for removing common pathogens that can lead to the transmission of infectious diseases. They generally contain ethyl alcohol, isopropyl alcohol, fragrances, thickening agents, and emollients for soothing and softening the skin. As they are convenient, portable, easy-to-use and effective against bacteria and various viruses, hand sanitizers are employed in day-care centers, schools, hospitals and health care clinics to prevent the transmission of infections. Apart from this, they are increasingly being used as an alternative of soap for preventing skin dryness, which is caused by repetitive handwashing. IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 1.8 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 9% during 2019-2024.

The increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, along with the rising awareness about personal hygiene, is one of the primary factors driving the market growth. Furthermore, regular usage of hand sanitizers is considered as the fundamental step for curbing the spread of infectious diseases, which, in turn, is driving the product demand. Besides this, international organizations like the World Health Organization (WHO) are investing in various health awareness campaigns featuring the utilization of hand sanitizers as a precautionary measure. Furthermore, manufacturers are introducing innovative products, such as organic hand sanitizers, along with fragrant and perfumed product variants, to expand their businesses and product portfolio. Rapid urbanization and rising disposable income are some of the other factors driving the market further.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Form:

1. Gel

2. Foam

3. Liquid

4. Spray

5. Others

Breakup by Product Type:

1. Alcohol-Based

2. Non-Alcohol Based

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

1. Pharmacy Stores

2. Departmental Stores

3. Online Stores

4. Others

Breakup by End Use:

1. Restaurants

2. Schools

3. Hospitals

4. Household Purposes

5. Others

Breakup by Region:

1. Asia Pacific

2. North America

3. Europe

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also examined the competitive landscape of global hand sanitizer market. Some of the major players operating in the industry include Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, The Himalaya Drug Company, Procter and Gamble Company, Henkel AG & Company, KGaA , Unilever NV/PLC., Vi-Jon Laboratories Inc., Gojo Industry Inc., Chattem Inc., Kutol Products Company, Inc., Henkel North American Consumer Goods and 3M Company.

Key highlights of the report:

1. Market Performance

2. Market Outlook

3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4. Market Drivers and Success Factors

5. SWOT Analysis

6. Value Chain

7. Competitive Structure

8. Profiles of Key Players

