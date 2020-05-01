Marvelous Growth in Floor POP Display market Trends and Forecast Period

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has profiled leading companies operating in the global floor POP display market, which include Pratt Industries Inc., DS Smith Plc, Georgia-Pacific LLC, FFR Merchandising Company, Marketing Alliance Group, Sonoco Products Company, Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, WestRock Company, U.S. Corrugated, Inc., and Creative Displays Now. A majority of these market participants are actively focusing of reducing the overall cost of production, improving product quality and product innovation in order to gain a competitive advantage. This has also resulted in greater investments in the development of novel product design.

A study conducted by Transparency Market Research reveals that the global market for floor POP display will surpass a valuation of US$ 5,600 Mn by 2026-end, reflecting a steady growth during the next nine years. Brands are utilizing floor POP displays as an effective merchandising solution in brick and mortar stores. In recent years, demand for floor POP displays has increased significantly owing to the aggressive product marketing strategies that are being used by brands. The global market for floor POP displays is expected to be benefited by the growing budgets for product marketing, at times, this budgets get even bigger when companies launch a new product. Use of POP display is expected to remain high for displaying consumer goods such as packaged food, beverage, grocery, and electronics in the years to come. Overwhelming performance of floor POP displays in boosting product visibility in retail stores has augured well market players.

Yong consumer are more attentive towards floor POP displays owing to the product’s relevance to the current branding requirements. Floor POP displays are more convenient and can deliver precise information in the limited-time that a modern consumer gives to any product. In addition, floor POP displays allow consumer to gain information about a particular product without requiring much efforts and are instantaneous visible. This has been a major force behind their success in convenience store, specialty store, departmental store, supermarket and hypermarkets. Robust expansion of the organized retail section in emerging markets has been supporting the growth of the global market for floor POP display as well. Moreover, most floor POP displays are easily recyclable, making them environmentally sustainable unlike various other merchandising solutions. However, the global market for floor POP display is anticipated to be negatively impacted by changing consumer perception and limited reach of the product.

Among regions, North America is expected to dominate the global floor POP display throughout 2017 and the trend is projected to continue over. North America floor pop display market is set to expand at CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

Meanwhile, the markets in regions such as Europe and Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) are also anticipated present lucrative opportunities for vendors operation in the global market.

On the basis of material type, the corrugated board segment is expected to remain highly attractive over the forecast period. Currently, the segment accounts for a sizeable share of the global market and estimated to surpass a market valuation of US$ 3,400 Mn by 2026-end, expanding at a CAGR of 5.9%. The segment is expected to increase by US$ 278.8 Mn annually over the course of the forecast period.

By packaging format, the cosmetics & personal segment will maintain its dominant position during the assessment period. The segment is currently represent a market valuation of close to US$ 400 Mn and is projected to surge at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2017 to 2026

