Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market Huge Growth By 2024 | CAGR 2.5%

According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, The global nitrogenous fertilizers market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 2.5% during 2019-2024. Nitrogen plays a vital role in the overall growth and development of a plant. As plants cannot utilize it in its original form, it is supplied synthetically using nitrogenous fertilizers. Nitrogenous fertilizers are inorganic nitrous compounds that are obtained from synthetic ammonia. Their usage helps in increasing the concentration of nitrogen in the soil, thus improving the overall crop yield. They are generally available in four types, namely amide, ammoniacal, nitrate and ammoniacal-nitrate.

Rapid urbanization, increasing industrialization and rising global population have led to a significant decrease in the arable land. This has increased the pressure on the available arable land to produce high yield crops, which is further resulting in the rising demand for nitrogenous fertilizers. Moreover, urea, ammonia, ammonium sulfate and calcium ammonium nitrate are the key nitrogenous fertilizers that provide better texture and faster rate of crop production. Additionally, governments of several countries are undertaking various initiatives to spread awareness about the proper use of chemicals among farmers, which is expected to contribute to the market growth in the coming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

1. Urea

2. Ammonium Nitrate

3. Ammonium Sulfate

4. Calcium Ammonium Nitrate (CAN)

5. Others

Breakup by Crop Type:

1. Cereals & Grains

2. Oilseeds & Pulses

3. Fruits & Vegetables

4. Others

Breakup by Form:

1. Liquid

2. Dry

3. Others

Breakup by Mode of Application:

1. Soil

2. Foliar

3. Fertigation

4. Others

Breakup by Region:

1. Asia Pacific

2. North America

3. Europe

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

Competitive Landscape:

The report has also examined the competitive landscape of global Nitrogenous Fertilizers Market. Some of the major players in the market Yara International, Bunge, CF Industries, TogliattiAzot, Nutrien, EuroChem, OCI, URALCHEM, ICL Specialty Fertilizers, SABIC, Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative, Coromandel International, Koch Industries, Hellagrolip, Sinofert, CVR Partners, Agrium, etc.

Key highlights of the report:

1. Market Performance

2. Market Outlook

3. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4. Market Drivers and Success Factors

5. SWOT Analysis

6. Value Chain

7. Competitive Structure

8. Profiles of Key Players

