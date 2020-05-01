Oral Healthcare Tracker Market Growth Analysis by 2024

Global Oral Healthcare Tracker Market: Overview

The global oral healthcare tracker market is currently set to clutch auspicious growth opportunities and affirm broadening expansion with novel and technologically advanced products. For instance, the embedded artificial intelligence (AI) offered with oral health tech company Kolibree’s smart toothbrush has recently made the headlines. According to Kolibree, Ara is the first toothbrush with AI technology. The smart toothbrush is able to record the brushing data of the user, even offline, which gets automatically synced with the Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE 4.0) app.

Such innovative advancements in the field have supplemented personalized healthcare and the need for oral disease prevention and wellness, thus ensuring a tangible growth for the global market.

The international market for oral healthcare tracker can see a stratification by product type, end user, application, and of course, geography. The product type of segmentation showcases the different technologies and devices used for measuring oral health while the application segments represent the various ways in which these tracking gadgets are used.

The report on the global oral healthcare tracker market provides a thorough analysis of the epoch-making facets, including growth factors and limitations, company profiling, bargaining power of buyers, and the threat of new entrants and substitutes. The key inputs offered by our seasoned analysts have proved to be extremely decisive and vital for the report buyers to plan out result-oriented strategies.

Global Oral Healthcare Tracker Market: Drivers and Opportunities

As per the findings of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are 27.4% of adults and 17.5% of children still untreated for their different oral diseases on a worldwide platform. These coarse-grained figures by the CDC have provided a wide opening for the new players to exhibit their innovative products and the battle-scarred vendors to make a promising comeback. Moreover, according to WHO, approximately 50.0% of HIV-positive patients are struggling with oral health problems such as oral bacterial, fungal, or viral infection.

A low degree of awareness about oral healthcare, especially amongst the disadvantaged population, is foreseen to blemish the progress of the global oral healthcare tracker market.

Howbeit, rising voluntary and not-for-profit efforts toward general healthcare awareness and treatment around the globe is expected to gradually dissolve the ignorance pertaining to disease prevention and health benefits. Other factors that could heavily contribute to the healthy growth of the global oral healthcare tracker market include surging geriatric population, increasing per capita healthcare expenditure, oral healthcare technology innovation, agreeable insurance and reimbursement policies, and rising number of oral diseases.

Global Oral Healthcare Tracker Market: Geographical Analysis and Key Players

The international oral healthcare tracker market is majorly influenced by the growing number of oral health problems and generous support to the public through Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) and Medicaid programs in North America. The segment also receives support from the crucial involvements of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). Following North America are other significant geographies, i.e. Europe and Asia Pacific.

Some of the important vendors studied in the global oral healthcare tracker market report are Briggs Healthcare, Breathometer Inc., Medline Industries, Inc., Planmeca USA, Philips, Welch Allyn, Geratherm Medical AG, and Visiomed Group.

