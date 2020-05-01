Packaging Barrier Films Market- Segment, Analysis, Trends, Forecast 2023

Over the last decade or so, rigid packaging formats have given way to flexible packaging and barrier films owing to various technology and consumer trends. Packaging barrier films are flexible films used mostly as suitable substitutes for food packaging. These films reduce the need for preservatives, serve as a printing substrate, and increase the shelf life of the product. Despite being costlier than conventional packaging solutions, packaging barrier films have been witnessing increased demand, especially from the food and beverages sector, owing to their ability to prevent oxygenation and thereby stop the degradation of contents.

The global market for packaging barrier films covers four main regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The key technologies used in packaging barrier films include multi-layer films, polymer nanocomposites, sustainable barrier coatings, organically modified ceramics (ORMOCERs), Besela barrier films, and melamine-based barrier coatings. The key product types of packaging barrier films are stand-up pouches, bags and pouches, forming webs, tray lidding film, blister packs, and wrapping films. The leading applications of packaging barrier films include retort convenience foods, fresh foods, processed chilled foods, dried foods, cheese, snacks and confectionaries, drinks, baked goods, personal care and cosmetics, and medicines and pharmaceuticals.

The materials used in packaging barrier films include polyvinylidene chloride (PVDC), linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE), aluminium oxide (AlOx), ethylene vinyl alcohol (EVOH), transparent high-barrier films, silicon oxide (SiOx), cast polypropylene (CPP), polyvinyl chloride (PVC), organic liquid coatings, cyclic olefin copolymer (COC), biaxially oriented polyamide (BOPA), high-barrier coatings, metalized films, polyacrylonitrile (PAN), inorganic vapor deposition high-barrier coatings, polyvinyl alcohol (PVOH), low-density polyethylene (LDPE), polychlorotrifluoroethylene (PCTFE), biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP), and biaxially oriented polyethylene terephthalate (BoPET).

