Rotary Blister Systems Market – Industry Trends, Competitive Landscape and Forecast by 2026

Rotary Blister Systems Market: An Overview

A blister is a nook formed of plastic which is generally used to hold a product. Rotary blister systems are most convenient and easy to use safe systems. Rotary blister systems include a rotating disc which is used to index the product below the heat sealing head and is designed to seal the blister to the card. The card can be of plastic, paper or aluminum sheet. Because operations can be performed congruently at different locations, rotary blister systems offer higher output than other types of blister systems.

Rotary blister systems provide blister packs that are airtight. These airtight blister packs are durable, reliable and most importantly impervious to moisture. Rotary blister systems have a wide range of end uses. For instance, they are used in pharmaceutical, food and personal care sectors. By machine type, rotary blister systems can be manual, semi-automatic and automatic. Rotary blister systems provide transparency to the product inside it and are widely used for the packaging of consumer goods. Rotary blister systems can seal the back cover with the blister on the principle of heat sealing, cold sealing and thermoforming. Opaque blister packs protect a product from UV rays and sun rays.

Rotary Blister Systems Market: Dynamics

Rotary Blister Systems are expected to witness escalated demand because of increasing demand for blister packs from pharmaceuticals and food packaging sectors. Their ability to offer resistance to any contamination makes blister packs ideal for packaging of tablets, capsules and syringes. Increased demand for packaged food will drive the demand for blister packs, which in turn, will favor the growth of the rotary blister systems market during the forecast period.

Blister packs provide transparency to the product inside it and are widely used for the packaging of consumer goods. Increased demand from manufacturers for high overall efficiency (OEE) is expected to lead to the growth of the rotary blister systems market during the forecast period. The trend of automation in packaging will augment the growth of the rotary blister systems market further. Also, blister packaging is available for cheap, which will further augment the growth of the rotary blister systems market during the forecast period. Low cost of systems and improved efficiency drives the market of rotary blister systems.

Rotary Blister Systems Market: Segmentation

Globally, the Rotary Blister Systems market is segmented on the basis of machine type, technology type and end – use industry.

On the basis of Machine type, the global Rotary Blister Systems market is segmented into –

Manual

Semi-Automatic

Automatic

On the basis of technology, the global Rotary Blister Systems market is segmented into –

Cold sealing

Heat sealing

Card to card

Card to plastic

Plastic to plastic

Thermoforming

On the basis of end – use industry, the global Rotary Blister Systems market is segmented into –

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care and Cosmetics

Consumer Goods

Electrical and Electronics Machinery

Others

Rotary Blister Systems Market: Regional Outlook

Increased demand for pharmaceutical products across the globe is expected to lead to the growth of the rotary blister systems market. The Asia Pacific market is anticipated to dominate the global rotary blister systems market because of increased demand for packaged food and beverages. The Europe and North America rotary blister systems market will experience slow growth because of the saturation being witnessed in blister packaging and hence, slower growth of rotary blister systems market is projected. The markets in the Middle East & Africa region is projected to represent lucrative opportunities for the global rotary blister systems market during the forecast period.

Rotary Blister Systems Market: Key players

Some of the key players operating in the global Rotary Blister Systems market are –

Sonoco Alloyd

Blisterpak, Inc.

Ecobliss

Professional Packaging Systems, Inc.

The RV Evans Company

Uhlmann Pac-Systemse GmbH & Co. KG

ZED Industries, Inc.

The Frain Group, Inc.

Rohrer AG

Many local and unorganized players are expected to contribute to the growth of the global rotary blister systems market during the forecast period.

