Software-Defined Anything (SDx) Networking Market Growth Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand, Opportunity During 2019-2026

Global Software-Defined Anything (SDx) Networking Market is valued approximately USD 41.4 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 27 % over the forecast period 2019-2026. Software-defined anything (SDx), is bound to encourage productivity growth through increased network access from a range of portable and traditional devices. It is a software system that controls different kinds of hardware – more specifically, making software more “in command” of multi-piece hardware systems and allowing for software control of a greater range of devices. Software-defined anything used for promoting the greater and enhanced used of software in controlling various types of hardware. Software-defined anything (SDx) provides agile and safe infrastructure, self-servicing capabilities, and data co relation. Consolidation, standardizing mission-critical applications and hybrid cloud are implemented in organizations with the help of SDX. Factors such as, growing uptake of digital transformation technologies, increasing data traffic, and reducing CAPEX and OPEX has driven the market over forecast period 0f 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Software-Defined Anything (SDx) Networking market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world due to the rapid adoption of advanced technologies and infrastructure helping organizations in the region virtualize their IT infrastructure and facilitate advanced network management. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as growing uptake of digital transformation technologies and increasing data traffic would create lucrative growth prospects for the Software-Defined Anything (SDx) Networking market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Cisco

Dell EMC

HPE

IBM

VMware

Huawei

Juniper Networks

Microsoft

Nokia

Oracle

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Software-Defined Networking

Software-Defined Wide Area Network

Software-Defined Data Center

By End User:

Service Providers

Enterprises

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Software-Defined Anything (SDx) Networking Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

