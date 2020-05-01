Static Shielding Moisture Barrier Bags Market – Global Industry, Analysis, Share, Growth, Outlook 2028

Static Shielding Moisture Barrier Bags: Overview

Static shielding moisture barrier bags are one of the adaptable packaging solutions that offer superior performance during shipping, transportation and storage and provide corrosion, moisture and shield protection for sensitive components and products. Static Shielding moisture barrier bags are designed especially for dry packaging and excel at protecting products from moisture and electrostatic discharge. The key is to reduce the amount of friction that the bag or the product produces in transit, both within and outside of the bag. Static shielding moisture barrier bags are widely used in electronic segment.

Static shielding moisture barrier bags provide sensitive protection, especially at the time of transportation and shipping. Static shielding moisture barrier bags are designed based on product size. The thickness of the static shielding moisture barrier bags depends on how sensitive the product is. Moreover, the metalized finish of the static shielding moisture barrier bags shields electronic devices from ESD and electrostatic fields. Dual inner aluminum shielding layer of static shielding moisture barrier bags provides EMI-RFI attenuation and maximum shielding. In addition, external static dissipative layer reassures strength and durability of static shielding moisture barrier bags.

Static Shielding Moisture Barrier Bags Market : Dynamics

Static shielding moisture barrier bags keep expensive electronic devices free form dust and static damage. These static shielding moisture barrier bags are reusable as they come with a re-closable zipper. This particular factor will enhance the growth of the static shielding moisture barrier bags market during the forecast period. Static shielding moisture barrier bags are flexible and opaque and is heat sealable. Electronic components, such as integrated circuits, printed circuit boards, inductors, capacitors, fuse, etc., will favour the growth of static shielding moisture barrier bags packaging.

Static shielding moisture barrier bags can keep static-sensitive components away from potential danger. In addition, adoption of environmental friendly packaging is increasing, which will increase the demand for static shielding moisture barrier bags as they are recyclable. As semiconductors operate at lower power levels, they tend to have a lower damage threshold and so the static protection has to be improved. This will lead to increasing demand for static shielding moisture barrier bags. Furthermore, greaseproof nature of static shielding moisture barrier bags helps in maintaining product hygiene. However, static shielding moisture barrier bags sometimes lose their static shielding properties, especially when highly crumpled, punctured or folded. This particular factor may hamper the growth of the static shielding moisture barrier bags market.

Request PDF Sample to Know Technological Advances and Challenges in the Global Market @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=49149

Static Shielding Moisture Barrier Bags Market: Segmentation

Globally, the static shielding moisture barrier bags market has been segmented on the basis of application, thickness and end use industry.

On the basis of application, the Static Shielding Moisture Barrier Bags market is segmented into –

Electro sensitive devices

Micro circuits

Printed Circuit Board

Explosive powder

Thin film resisters

Battery

Fuse

Transistors

Others

On the basis of thickness, the Static Shielding Moisture Barrier Bags market is segmented into –

0 – 4.0 Mil

0 – 5.0 Mil

0 – 6.0 Mil

0 – 7.0Mil

On the basis of end use industry, the Static Shielding Moisture Barrier Bags is segmented into –

Electronics

Semiconductor

Personal care & cosmetics

Chemical

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Static Shielding Moisture Barrier Bags: Regional Overview

The Indian electronic industry is considered to be the one of the fastest growing industries and is followed by China, which is ramping the demand for static shielding moisture barrier bags in Asia Pacific. The demand for static shielding moisture barrier bags is expected to grow in North America due to increasing demand from electronic and semiconductor sectors. Europe will also offer untapped growth opportunities for static shielding moisture barrier bags market. The static shielding moisture barrier bags market is expected to witness healthy growth over the forecast period.

Static Shielding Moisture Barrier Bags: Key players

Some of the key players operating in the Static Shielding Moisture Barrier Bags market are –

Action Circuits (UK) Ltd

Advantek Inc.

3M Company

Protective Packaging Corporation

STATICO

Suzhou Star New Material Co., Ltd

JENSEN Tools + Supply, Inc.

Edco Supply Corporation

Maco PKG

Extra Packaging, Corp

[wp-rss-aggregator]