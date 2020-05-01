US Paper Cups and Paper Plates Market is Expected to Experience a strong Growth during the Forecast Period

According to the latest report by IMARC Group titled, “US Paper Cups and Paper Plates Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the market is expected to reach a value of US$ 21.8 Billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of nearly 1% during 2019-2024

Paper cups and paper plates are disposable cutleries that are coated with wax or plastic for preventing the contents from soaking in or leaking through the paper. They are lightweight, recyclable, odorless, easy-to-use, cost-effective and available in various sizes, forms and textures. As a result, they are widely used in the United States for serving coffee, tea, soft drinks, noodles and sweet corn.

Hectic schedules, high-income levels and a well-established foodservice sector have boosted the overall sales of paper cups and plates in the United States. Besides this, the American Forest and Paper Association recently introduced the Better Practices, Better Planet 2020 initiative to promote the recovery of paper for recycling. Consequently, several leading manufacturers are adopting sustainable manufacturing practices that offer consumers a convenient, clean and hygienic product. Besides this, numerous states in the country are undertaking measures to discourage the usage of plastic. For instance, Senate Bill 113 in Vermont placed restrictions on single-use straws and polystyrene containers, which in turn is expected to create a positive outlook for the market in the coming years.

The report by IMARC Group has examined the US Paper Cups and Paper Plates Market on the basis of:

Product Type:

Paper Cups

Paper Plates

Key Players:

International Paper

Dart

Dixie

Hefty

Huhtamaki

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Competitive Structure

Profiles of Key Players

