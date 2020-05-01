Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market – Global Industry Analysis, Current Trends and Forecast by 2026

Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market: Overview

A vacuum blood collection tube is a sterile glass or plastic test tube that uses a stopper to create a vacuum seal inside the tube and enable the depiction of a predetermined volume of liquid. The vacuum blood collection tube prevents needle stick damage by preventing needles from coming in human contact and thus, contamination. The vacuum blood collection tube contains a double pointed needle, attached to a plastic tubular adapter. Double pointed needles are available in many gauge sizes.

The length of the needle ranges from 1 to 11/2 inches. Vacuum blood collection tubes may contain additional constituents which are used to preserve blood for treatment in a medical laboratory. These additives are in the form of films applied using an ultrasonic nozzle. The additives contained in the vacuum blood collection tube are anticoagulants, such as EDTA, sodium citrate, heparin or gel. A vacuum blood collection tube is mostly used by clinics and laboratories for storing blood for future testing. Vacuum blood collection tubes have a substitute which can preserve blood for an extended period for testing processes. Vacuum blood collection tubes are available in different types of sizes and specimens.

Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market: Dynamics

The need for blood test in laboratories for identifying various diseases using blood specimens is significant. A vacuum blood collection tube is used to collect and store blood for testing. The growth of the vacuum blood collection tube market depends on blood storage needs and substitutes available. Government subsidiaries and health services are driving the vacuum blood collection tube market. Vacuum blood collection tubes are available in different colors and can be segmented based on their use and application.

Growing awareness about importance of health in developed and developing countries will help in the growth of vacuum blood collection tube market. Technological developments in vacuum blood collection tubes are expected to act as a key driver for the growth of the vacuum blood collection tube market. However, low popularity of vacuum blood collection tubes in undeveloped countries might restrain vacuum blood collection tubes’ market growth during the forecast period.

Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market: Segmentation

Based on the types of material, the vacuum blood collection tube market is segmented into:

PET

Polypropylene

Tempered Glass

Based on the type of product, the vacuum blood collection tube market is segmented into:

Gel & Clot Activator Tube

Heparin Tubes

EDTA Tubes

Glucose Tubes

Serum Separating Tubes

ERS Tubes

Based on the type of application, the vacuum blood collection tube market is segmented into:

Blood Routine Examination

Biochemical Test

Coagulation Testing

Others

Based on the type of end use, the vacuum blood collection tube market is segmented into:

Clinics / Hospitals

Ambulatory care

Pathology Lab

Blood Banks

Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market: Geographical Outlook

The global vacuum blood collection tube market has been divided into seven regions –

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ)

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Japan

Developed markets, such as North America and Europe, are the largest markets in the vacuum blood collection tube market. Europe is the second largest vacuum blood collection tube market followed by North America. The North American population is more aware about advanced healthcare options, such as vacuum blood collection tubes. This will add to the growth of the vacuum blood collection tubes market in the region. The European vacuum blood collection tube market is expected to hold the second position during the forecast period owing to better economic conditions and business investments in the region. APAC is showing rapid growth in the vacuum blood collection tube market as China and India are constantly adapting to new technological advancement in healthcare facilities. MEA and Latin America will be emerging vacuum blood collection tube markets during the forecast period.

Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market: Key Players

Some of the key manufacturers operating in the global vacuum blood collection tube market are:

Becton, Dickinson and Company

GPC Medical Ltd.

ELITech Group

Vitrex Medical A/S

F.L. Medical

KALSTEIN FRANCE

STRECK, INC.

Bio – X, Labtech Disposables

Medtronic plc.

Terumo Corporation

