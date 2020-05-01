Wi-Fi Camera market Precise Study on Factors, Market Drivers and Key Players Strategies Analyzed Till 2026
Global Wi-Fi Camera market is valued approximately USD 12.14 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.60% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Wi-fi offers wide range of features such as quick access to storage, cloud storage system for storing photos and it eliminates the need for a USB cable which reduces the hassle of connecting the USB Cord. Factors such as significant demand for residential security cameras, rising social media influence on day-to-day life and various technological advancements such as motion & heat detection and night vision is further strengthening the growth of the market. However, high cost is beholding the confidence of buyers towards purchase of Wi-Fi cameras globally.
The regional analysis of global Wi-Fi Camera Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America dominates the Wi-Fi Camera market. Factors such as the presence of major technology giants and start-ups, wide adoption of home security camera are promoting the market growth in North America. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest growing market region during the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as various emergence new companies providing services, the rise of technology, growing advancement in infrastructure, support from government bodies would create lucrative growth prospects for the Wi-Fi Camera Market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Canon
Sony
Samsung
Panasonic
Nikon
Gopro
Kodak
Fujifilm
Olympus
Ricoh (Pentax)
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Home Security Camera
Digital Camera with WiFi
Car Camera
Sports Camera
Others
By Application:
Home Security
Consumer Electronics
Sports Enthusiasts
Car Security
Others
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2016-,2017
Base year – 2018
Forecast period – 2019 to 2026
Target Audience of the Global WiFi Camera Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
