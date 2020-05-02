AI in Banking Market Study by Key Business Segments | AWS, Intel, IBM

Advance Market Analytics released the research report of Global AI in Banking Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. AI in Banking Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the AI in Banking. This Report covers the emerging player’s data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Google Inc. (United States), Microsoft Corporation (United States), Intel (United States), NVidia Corporation (United States), AWS (United States), IBM (United States), SAP (Germany), Cognizant (United States), Oracle (United States), Salesforce (United States), Accenture (Ireland), IPsoft Inc. (United States) and Micro Strategy Incorporated (United States).

AI in banking refers to the process of operating banking operations by highly automatic techniques. Banking industries especially implementing artificial intelligence to offer personalized banking, customer support services, enhance security and back-end process and others. According to a study conducted by CMR and NASSCOM, 74% top Indian IT decision makers support the need for artificial intelligence in the BFSI sector. Further, emphasizing on technological advancement such as Chatbot enables banking solutions and process automation expected to drive the AI in the banking market.

Market Drivers

Rising Demand of Customized IT Solutions in Banking Sector

Integration of AI and Autonomous Operational Processes

Market Trend

Increasing Adoption of Chatbot Enabled Banking Applications

Restraints

High Initial Capital Investment

Opportunities

Emphasizing on Intelligent Applications for Banking Operations

Growing Demand of Process Automation

Challenges

Continuously Changing Technical Landscape

Maintaining Authenticity and Privacy of the Data

Major applications/end-users industry are:

Back Office/Operation, Customer Service, Compliance & Security, Others

Service: Professional Service, Managed Service

Technology: Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing (NLP), Computer Vision

Solution: Chatbot Customer Behavior Analytics, Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Data Analytics & Visualization, Fraud Detection, Others

End User: Public Sector Bank, Government Bank, Others

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global AI in Banking Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

