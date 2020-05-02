Anti-money Laundering Market 2019 Analysis, Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2024

Global Anti-money Laundering Market

“Analytical Research Cognizance” has announced the addition of the “Anti-money Laundering Market” by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Anti-money Laundering market by product type, application, key companies and key regions. According to this study, over the next five years the Anti-money Laundering market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019.

Get Latest Sample for Global Anti-money Laundering Market Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/348968

Anti-money-laundering refers to a set of procedures, laws and regulations designed to stop the practice of generating income through illegal actions. Though anti-money-laundering laws cover a relatively limited number of transactions and criminal behaviors, their implications are far-reaching.

This study considers the Anti-money Laundering value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Bank

Insurance Company

Segmentation by application:

Transaction Monitoring

CTR

Customer Identity Management

Compliance Management

Others

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Oracle

Thomson Reuters

Fiserv

SAS

SunGard

Experian

ACI Worldwide

Tonbeller

Banker’s Toolbox

Nice Actimize

CS&S

Ascent Technology Consulting

Targens

Verafin

EastNets

AML360

Aquilan

AML Partners

Truth Technologies

Safe Banking Systems

Access Complete Global Anti-money Laundering Industry Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/report/global-anti-money-laundering-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Anti-money Laundering market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Anti-money Laundering market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Anti-money Laundering players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Anti-money Laundering with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Anti-money Laundering submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Make an enquiry before buying this report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-before-buying/348968

Some of the Points from TOC is:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Anti-money Laundering Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Anti-money Laundering Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Anti-money Laundering Segment by Type

Chapter Three: Global Anti-money Laundering by Players

3.1 Global Anti-money Laundering Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Anti-money Laundering Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Anti-money Laundering Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Anti-money Laundering Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

Chapter Four: Anti-money Laundering by Regions

4.1 Anti-money Laundering Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Anti-money Laundering Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Anti-money Laundering Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Anti-money Laundering Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Anti-money Laundering Market Size Growth

Chapter Five: Americas

5.1 Americas Anti-money Laundering Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Anti-money Laundering Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Anti-money Laundering Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

….Continued

Other Trending Reports:

Global e-grocery Service Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024 https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/e-grocery-service-market-size-2019-global-manufacturers-application-technology-market-research-report-2020-01-06

Global Digital Price Tags Market Growth 2019-2024 https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/digital-price-tags-market-2019-global-industry-analysis-size-application-manufacturers-and-innovations-in-product-label-2020-01-06

About Us:

Analytical Research Cognizance (ARC) is a trusted hub for research reports that critically renders accurate and statistical data for your business growth. Our extensive database of examined market reports places us amongst the best industry report firms. Our professionally equipped team further strengthens ARC’s potential. ARC works with the mission of creating a platform where marketers can have access to informative, latest and well researched reports. To achieve this aim our experts tactically scrutinize every report that comes under their eye.

Contact US:

Name: Analytical research cognizance

Address: 100 Church Street,

8th floor, Manhattan,

New York 10007

Phone: +1 (646) 403-4695 +91 90967 44448

Email: [email protected]

[wp-rss-aggregator]