Cognitive Analytics Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025

Market Overview:

The Global Cognitive Analytics Market was valued at USD 1.82 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 45.57 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 43.02% from 2017 to 2025.

Cognitive analytics applies intelligent technologies to bring all of these data sources within reach of analytics processes for decision making and business intelligence. When applied in the enterprise, cognitive analytics can be used to bridge the gap between large volumes of information and the need to make decisions in real time. Cognitive analytics provides personalized services, improves service consistency and quality, enhance knowledge sharing, mine untapped data source, and detects product safety issues.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10059631

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Rising adoption of cloud technology

1.2 Increasing adoption by small and medium enterprises

1.3 Increasing need for cognitive computing technology

1.4 Growing size of complex data

1.5 Emergence of advanced analytics techniques

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Security concerns

2.2 Lack of technical expertise

2.3 Highly complex analytical process

2.4 Issues with the management of data quality and safety

Market Segmentation:

The Global Cognitive Analytics Market is segmented on the technology, component, organization size, application, deployment mode, vertical, and region.

1. Technology:

1.1 Natural Language Processing

1.2 Machine Learning

1.3 Automated Reasoning

1.4 Information Retrieval

View Source Of Related Reports:

Cognitive Analytics Market

Enterprise Metadata Management Market

Data Loss Prevention Market

Wireless Broadband In Public Safety Market

GCC Video Surveillance Storage Market

Mobile Content Management Market

Cloud ERP Market

Broadcast Equipment Market

Small Satellite Market

Synthetic Sapphire Market

2. Component:

2.1 Tools

2.2 Service

2.2.1 Managed services

2.2.2 Professional services

2.2.2.1 Support and maintenance

2.2.2.2 Deployment and integration

2.2.2.3 Consulting services

3. Organization Size:

3.1 Large Enterprises

3.2 Small and Medium Organizations

4. Application:

4.1 Supply chain management

4.2 Asset maintenance

4.3 Customer analysis and personalization

4.4 Sales and marketing management

4.5 Fraud and risk management

4.6 Others

5. By Deployment Mode:

5.1 On-premise

5.2 Cloud based

6. By Vertical:

6.1 Healthcare

6.2 Government and Defense

6.3 IT and Telecom

6.4 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

6.5 Transportation and Logistics

6.6 Retail and Consumer Goods

6.7 Others

7. By Region:

7.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

7.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

7.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

7.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

7.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Amazon Web Services

2. Persado

3. SAS Institute

4. IBM Corporation

5. Intel

6. HPE

7. Ipsoft

8. Google

9. Sinequa

10. Narrative Science

11. Microsoft Corporation

12. Nuance Communications

13. Nokia

14. Cisco Systems

15. Oracle Corporation

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Request For Full Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10059631

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Global Cognitive Analytics Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

[wp-rss-aggregator]