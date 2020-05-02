Digital Workplace Market 2019 Analysis, Growth by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2024
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Digital Workplace market by product type, application, key companies and key regions. According to this study, over the next five years the Digital Workplace market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019.
The Digital Workplace is radically changing the way workers work and re-writing the rules for employee engagement, collaboration, and productivity. Made up of all the technologies people use to get work done in today’s modern work environment, the Digital Workplace helps to aggregate these tools into a common user experience that has spawned an entire marketplace of solutions, many but not all built on top of the Microsoft technology stack.
This study considers the Digital Workplace value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Software
Services
Segmentation by application:
BFSI
Retail
Government Offices
Manufacturing
Healthcare
Media and Entertainment
IT and Telecommunication
Others
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
IBM
Atos
Wipro
DXC Technology
NTT Data
Citrix
Unisys
Capgemini
Cognizant
Accenture
TCS
CompuCom
HCL
Stefanini
Getronics
Computacenter
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Digital Workplace market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Digital Workplace market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Digital Workplace players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Digital Workplace with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the size of Digital Workplace submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Some of the Points from TOC is:
Chapter One: Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Digital Workplace Market Size 2014-2024
2.1.2 Digital Workplace Market Size CAGR by Region
2.2 Digital Workplace Segment by Type
2.2.1 Clinical Software
2.2.2 Non-Clinical Solutions
2.3 Digital Workplace Market Size by Type
2.3.1 Global Digital Workplace Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
2.3.2 Global Digital Workplace Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)
2.4 Digital Workplace Segment by Application
Chapter Three: Global Digital Workplace by Players
3.1 Global Digital Workplace Market Size Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Digital Workplace Market Size by Players (2017-2019)
3.1.2 Global Digital Workplace Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)
3.2 Global Digital Workplace Key Players Head office and Products Offered
3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
Chapter Four: Digital Workplace by Regions
4.1 Digital Workplace Market Size by Regions
4.2 Americas Digital Workplace Market Size Growth
4.3 APAC Digital Workplace Market Size Growth
4.4 Europe Digital Workplace Market Size Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Digital Workplace Market Size Growth
Chapter Five: Americas
5.1 Americas Digital Workplace Market Size by Countries
5.2 Americas Digital Workplace Market Size by Type
5.3 Americas Digital Workplace Market Size by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
….Continued
