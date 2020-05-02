E-Invoicing Market Forecast 2024 by Manufacturing Technology, Key Manufacturers, Industry Trends
““arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global E-Invoicing Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, research findings, conclusion, appendix and data source.
The E-Invoicing market revenue was xx.xx Million USD in 2014, grew to xx.xx Million USD in 2018, and will reach xx.xx Million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of x.x% during 2019-2024. Based on the E-Invoicing industrial chain, this report mainly elaborates the definition, types, applications and major players of E-Invoicing market in details. Deep analysis about market status (2014-2019), enterprise competition pattern, advantages and disadvantages of enterprise products, industry development trends (2019-2024), regional industrial layout characteristics and macroeconomic policies, industrial policy has also be included. From raw materials to downstream buyers of this industry will be analyzed scientifically, the feature of product circulation and sales channel will be presented as well. In a word, this report will help you to establish a panorama of industrial development and characteristics of the E-Invoicing market.
The E-Invoicing market can be split based on product types, major applications, and important regions.
Major Players in E-Invoicing market are:
Mercury Systems, Inc.
Xero
FreshBooks
PaySimple
Brightpearl
Ipayables
Intuit
Acclivity Group LLC
YAT Software
SAP
KashFlow Software
FinancialForce
Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.
Sage Group
Norming Software
Araize, Inc.
Tipalti Solutions Ltd.
Zervant
Coupa Software Inc.
Major Regions that plays a vital role in E-Invoicing market are:
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Middle East & Africa
India
South America
Others
Most important types of E-Invoicing products covered in this report are:
Cloud-Based
On-Premises
Most widely used downstream fields of E-Invoicing market covered in this report are:
Energy
FMCG
Finance
E-Commerce
Express Services
Others
There are 13 Chapters to thoroughly display the E-Invoicing market. This report included the analysis of market overview, market characteristics, industry chain, competition landscape, historical and future data by types, applications and regions.
Chapter 1: E-Invoicing Market Overview, Product Overview, Market Segmentation, Market Overview of Regions, Market Dynamics, Limitations, Opportunities and Industry News and Policies.
Chapter 2: E-Invoicing Industry Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Material Suppliers, Major Players, Production Process Analysis, Cost Analysis, Market Channels and Major Downstream Buyers.
Chapter 3: Value Analysis, Production, Growth Rate and Price Analysis by Type of E-Invoicing.
Chapter 4: Downstream Characteristics, Consumption and Market Share by Application of E-Invoicing.
Chapter 5: Production Volume, Price, Gross Margin, and Revenue ($) of E-Invoicing by Regions (2014-2019).
Chapter 6: E-Invoicing Production, Consumption, Export and Import by Regions (2014-2019).
Chapter 7: E-Invoicing Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions.
Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape, Product Introduction, Company Profiles, Market Distribution Status by Players of E-Invoicing.
Chapter 9: E-Invoicing Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application (2019-2024).
Chapter 10: Market Analysis and Forecast by Regions (2019-2024).
Chapter 11: Industry Characteristics, Key Factors, New Entrants SWOT Analysis, Investment Feasibility Analysis.
Chapter 12: Market Conclusion of the Whole Report.
Chapter 13: Appendix Such as Methodology and Data Resources of This Research.
Some Point of Table of Content:
Chapter One: E-Invoicing Introduction and Market Overview
Chapter Two: Industry Chain Analysis
Chapter Three: Global E-Invoicing Market, by Type
Chapter Four: E-Invoicing Market, by Application
Chapter Five: Global E-Invoicing Production, Value ($) by Region (2014-2019)
Chapter Six: Global E-Invoicing Production, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2014-2019)
Chapter Seven: Global E-Invoicing Market Status and SWOT Analysis by Regions
Chapter Eight: Competitive Landscape
Chapter Nine: Global E-Invoicing Market Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application
Chapter Ten: E-Invoicing Market Analysis and Forecast by Region
Chapter Eleven: New Project Feasibility Analysis
Chapter Twelve: Research Finding and Conclusion
Chapter Thirteen: Appendix
continued…
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.
