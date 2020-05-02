English Language Learning Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Application, Demand And Forecast By 2024

“Analytical Research Cognizance” has announced the addition of the “English Language Learning Market” by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of English Language Learning market by product type, application, key companies and key regions. According to this study, over the next five years the English Language Learning market will register a 17.1% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 22000 million by 2024, from US$ 9990 million in 2019.

Global English Language Learning market research report further states that for the forecast period up to 2023, the English Language Learning market is expected to record a CAGR of 17.1% owing to the favorable market conditions and the contingency plans set by the companies to tackle the challenges they might face. The next five years are going to be crucial for the market as the impending environmental laws are expected to become stricter, which might have an impact on the English Language Learning market growth.

An English language learner (often capitalized as English Language Learner or abbreviated to ELL) is a person who is learning the English language in addition to his or her native language. The English Language Learning market is relatively fragmented, though there are several big players in the world. The key players are like Vipkid, New Oriental, Berlitz Languages, Pearson ELT, iTutorGroup etc. The big players are from United States and China.

The English Language Learning Market is segmented by product as follows:

Segmentation by product type:

On-Premises

Cloud Based

Segmentation by application:

SMEs

Large Enterprises

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

SendGrid

SendinBlue

Return Path

SparkPost

MailUp

SendForensics

250ok

StreamSend

VerticalResponse

ActiveTrail

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global English Language Learning market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of English Language Learning market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global English Language Learning players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the English Language Learning with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of English Language Learning submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Some of the Points from TOC is:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global English Language Learning Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 English Language Learning Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 English Language Learning Segment by Type

2.2.1 Cloud-based

2.2.2 Premises-based

2.3 English Language Learning Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global English Language Learning Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

Chapter Three: Global English Language Learning by Players

3.1 Global English Language Learning Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global English Language Learning Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global English Language Learning Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global English Language Learning Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

Chapter Four: English Language Learning by Regions

4.1 English Language Learning Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas English Language Learning Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC English Language Learning Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe English Language Learning Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa English Language Learning Market Size Growth

Chapter Five: Americas

5.1 Americas English Language Learning Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas English Language Learning Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas English Language Learning Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

……Continued

