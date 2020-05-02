Europe and Africa Fly Ash Market Size, Demand, Opportunity and Growth Outlook 2023 by Demand, Supply, Distribution Channels, Top Key Players

Global Fly ash market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period i.e. 2017-2023. Fly ash market is dominated by Europe with the market share of 89% in contrast to North Africa in 2016 and will continue to dominate over the forecast period. This is due to the decline in the interest rates on the home loan in the Europe. Moreover, the reduction in the interest rates has also helped in increasing the number of the potential buyers. Further, it is increasing the demand for fly ash in the market as it used as a building material for the various construction activities in both commercial and residential sector. Moreover, the rapid urbanization and increasing population are the major driving factors behind the growth of the construction sector.

Apart from this, Class F Fly ash by product dominated the North Africa and Europe Fly ash market in 2016 with 72% share in the revenue and is likely to observe a robust growth during the period 2017-2023. The increasing demand for Class F fly ash is due to the extreme temperature conditions during the summer season which makes it suitable for the builders and the contractors to utilize Class F fly ash as it moderates the heat gain during concrete curing. Further, Libya has invested in the construction of roads with an aim to make the transportation of the goods easier. On the other hand, Tunisia has invested in areas of medical and cultural tourism and ecosystem, thereby attracting foreign investors and private contractors in the business of construction market in North Africa. The rising investment in the roads as well as in tourism and the medical areas is expected to increase the demand for fly ash in the region.

The rising number of coal combustion in electric power plants is the major factor behind the rising production of fly ash in Europe & North Africa region. Further, high strength, advanced material properties, highly economical and environment friendly are some of the factors for the rising popularity of fly ash among the construction industry. Fly ash is also used for landfilling application in various countries in Europe on the back of large scale availability. The fly ash has the property to resist thermal cracking which prevents the building from cracks. Moreover, the shrinkage of fly ash is very less which allows the construction players to prefer it instead of cement. The fly ash is used in concrete in order to increase the strength of the building and to protect it from cracking. Such rising application is anticipated to impel the demand for fly ash in Europe and North Africa.

Rapid growth of urbanization and construction of smart cities in Europe is one of the key factors which are fuelling the growth of fly ash market. Further, the economic recovery in North Africa region is the major factor which is uplifting the construction sector. The demand for fly ash in this region is rising on the back of positive growth in construction sector. Thus, urbanization is giving rise to construction companies as well in order to expand their business in civilized and developed areas. Moreover, the government regulations to utilize the coal combustion products in various countries such as UK, Egypt and others are also driving the demand for fly ash.

However, the higher permeability of cement due to the poor quality of fly ash is one of the major factors that are restraining the growth of the fly ash market in the European and North Africa region. Further, the entry barriers to the fly ash market and its increased cost are hampering the growth of the market in the European and North African region.

