Here’s Why 2020 Could Be Another Big Year for Drywall Panels Market

Drywall panels used to prepare the interior walls or ceiling in both residential and commercial buildings. The combination of mixtures used can be specific for making the wall fire-resistant, lower the water absorption, durable, and sound isolation. The continuous surface of drywall panels increases their scope of application for various interior decorations.

Market Drivers

Increasing Industrialization and Urbanisation in Developing Nations

Growth in Remodeling and Restructuring of the Homes Globally

Market Trend

Increasing Repair Activities in Developed Nations

Restraints

Lack of Awareness and Low Adoption Rate in Underdeveloped Nations

High Cost of Drywall Panels

Opportunities

Various Countries Government Spending and Private Real Estate Firms in Residential Construction

Increasing Investment in the Construction Sector Globally

Challenges

Prone to Water Damage

The Global Drywall Panels is segmented by following Product Types:

Regular Drywall Panels, Mold Resistant Drywall Panels, Moisture Resistant Drywall Panels, Fire Resistant Drywall Panels, Other

Major applications/end-users industry are:

Residential Building, Commercial Building, Industrial Building

Thickness Type: 1/2-inch, 5/8-inch, Other

Top Players in the Market are: Saint Gobain (France), Knauf Gips KG (Germany), USG Boral (United States), Johns Manville (United States), Georgia-Pacific (United States), National Gypsum Company (United States), Eagle Materials (United States), Continental Building Products (United States), PABCO Roofing Products (United States), China National Building Material (CNBM) (China) and James Hardie Europe GmbH (Fermacell) (Germany).

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Drywall Panels Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Drywall Panels market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Drywall Panels Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Drywall Panels

Chapter 4: Presenting the Drywall Panels Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Drywall Panels market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Drywall Panels Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Data Sources & Methodology

The primary sources involves the industry experts from the Global Drywall Panels Market including the management organizations, processing organizations, analytics service providers of the industry’s value chain. All primary sources were interviewed to gather and authenticate qualitative & quantitative information and determine the future prospects.

In the extensive primary research process undertaken for this study, the primary sources – Postal Surveys, telephone, Online & Face-to-Face Survey were considered to obtain and verify both qualitative and quantitative aspects of this research study. When it comes to secondary sources Company’s Annual reports, press Releases, Websites, Investor Presentation, Conference Call transcripts, Webinar, Journals, Regulators, National Customs and Industry Associations were given primary weight-age.

