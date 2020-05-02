Limestone Market Trends, Growth, Opportunities and Top Key 2022

Limestone, almost one-tenth of all sedimentary rocks in the world, is made by animal and marine fossils. It primarily occurs in 2 mineral forms – calcite or aragonite. Chemically, its minerals are made up of calcium carbonate and magnesium carbonate (dolomite). It also has a huge amount of phosphates. Based on its type of formation, they can have different textures – crystalline, granular etc.

Most cave systems in the world are made through limestone bedrock. Limestone is an essential mineral and one of the most versatileone in the world.When heated to high temperatures, limestone yields lime, which in itself is a lucrative market.

End-user/Technology

The major end-users of limestone are in the construction, architecture, steel,paper, and fertilizer industries.Limestone is a necessary component of concrete. It is also used as a building stone for making floors, monuments etc.It is used to make chalk, marble, and bleaching powder. It’s grounded form is used to produce paper in mills. It also serves as filler material for paints and toothpaste.

Limestone is used as a wet scrubber to treat for drinking water and to treat waste from industries. The phosphates serve as raw material for the fertilizer industry. In agriculture, limestone is used as a soil conditioner for neutralizing its ph.It is also a source of calcium for food products and feed. Extensive usage of limestone is there in medicine and cosmetics.

Market Dynamics

The demand for limestone is mainly driven by the construction industry,public infrastructure spending, steel industry, and its wide variety applications.Numerous industries have limestone in its value chain, with it having no substitutes in some.

This increasing demand is constrained due to limestone being a low-value commodityrequiring high volumes,its fragmented supply, and health hazards associated with it. Another impediment is its relatively stable prices. The limestone marketmoves in sync with the global economy and its uncertainties.The applications of limestone are so vast that the only question is why one is not in this market and how soon they can be.

Market Segmentation

The market can be segmented in terms of the by the type of its products, and by its end use application.

Segmentation based on products includes on the basis of its form – normal &granular, and on the basis of its usage – direct limestone use & use of derivatives like lime. Based on application, the market can be classified on the basis of the end-use industrial sectors.

The geographical concentration of the markets gives an additional layout to these segments.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

The leading producer of limestone are in APAC (China, India, Australia, Japan), followed byEurope (Russia, Germany, France), North America (USA, Canada) and Brazil. China is the largest producer of limestone, but its own domestic needs don’t allow it to export. Other major consumers of limestone are developing economies like India and Brazil.

Opportunities

Massive urbanization in APAC (China and India) will bolster spending on cement due to real estate and infrastructure projects.Limestone is also finding increasing usage for reducing emissions and for treating waste. Nanometer precipitated calcium carbonate from limestone is finding newer applications in different fields. Limestone and its derivatives have unlimited uses, in virtually every industry, making itan evergreen market.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the market include Adelaide Brighton,Anhui Conch, Atlantic Minerals, Carmeuse, China Resource Cement, Elliott Stone, Fels-Werke, Indiana Limestone, Independent Limestone, LafargeHolcim, Lhoist, Nittetsu, South Cement, and Todaka Mining.

