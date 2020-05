Melamine Market Emerging Trends And Future Opportunities Till 2022

Melamine is an organic base in the form of trimer made up of cyanamide heterocyclic aromatic ring. It occurs as colorless or white and sublimates on heating.It can be manufactured from urea, hydrogen cyanide etc. It has fire retardant properties as it is largely made up of nitrogen. It provides strength and durability to thermoset molds. When used in concretes, it reduces porosity & water content, and increases fluidity. Melamine holdsthe advantage over its substitutes in terms of low cost, ease of maintenance, and advanced designs. It combines with formaldehyde to produce melamine resin which is a market of its own due to its versatile properties and various advantages.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10065275

End-user/Technology

The major end-users of melamine are in the construction, plastics, automotive,appliance, dye, furniture pharmaceutical, and fertilizer industry. Melamine resins and associated plastics are used to make cleaning, adhesives, whiteboards and cooking utensils. They are also used for making furniture laminates and flooring. Melamine is used to make Yellow 150, a colorant in inks and dyeing plastics.Melamine foam is used as a coating for insulating andsoundproofing in automotive and buildings respectively. It also gives fire retardant properties to plastics, paints, and paper. Melamine is used in making high-resistance concrete. Its derivatives are involved in making a large variety of medicines. It is also used to make fertilizers for crops.

Market Dynamics

The demand for melamine is mainly driven by its use as laminatesin the construction industry, for making formaldehyde based resin, and its place in as intermediary in the value chain.

This increasing demand is constrained by its hazardous nature, its toxicity, low awareness,and tough usage regulations&import restrictions. Another impediment is the negative publicity associated due to its use as an adulterant in food. These constraints can be alleviated by following strict safety and handling procedures, unlocking the multibillion-dollaropportunity in this industry.

Market Segmentation

Melamine market can be segmented on the basis of its applications in different industrial sectors of its end users. Its applications can be subdivided on the basis of direct usage of melamine or its derivatives.

The geographical concentration of the markets and the makers give an additional layout to these segments.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

China is currently the largest maker and exporter of melamine. It is followed by Europe (Netherlands, Germany, Poland), and other countries in APAC and North America.The largest market for melamine is China, followed by Europe, North America (USA, Canada) and other APAC countries.

Request For Full Report:https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10065275

Opportunities

With further supportive and stringent regulations, melamine demand will come from APAC region due to their booming economies. China and India, with their need for rapid urbanization, will fuel consumption via construction and automobile sector. Melamine foams are finding increasingly newer applications in different industries.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the market include Agrolinz Melamine,American Melamine, BASF, DSM, HaohuaJunhua, Mitsui, Nissan, OCI, Shandong Liaocheng, and ZakladyAzotowePulawy.

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email : [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

[wp-rss-aggregator]