Messaging Platform Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Application, Demand And Forecast By 2024

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Messaging Platform market by product type, application, key companies and key regions. According to this study, over the next five years the Messaging Platform market will register a 8.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 3400 million by 2024, from US$ 2290 million in 2019.

This report studies the Messaging Platform, Messaging platforms provide email functionality as well as a growing range of additional capabilities, which may include, but are not limited to: security, collaboration tools, instant messaging (IM), unified communications (UC), social media integration, conferencing, archiving and retention, and more.

Nowadays, there are two mainly types of Messaging Platform, including Cloud Hosted and On-premises. And Cloud Hosted is the main type for Messaging Platform, and the Cloud Hosted reached a sales value of approximately 1857.68 M USD in 2017, with 90.12% of global sales value.

The Messaging Platform Market is segmented by product as follows:

Segmentation by product type:

Cloud Hosted

On-premises

Segmentation by application:

SME

Large enterprise

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Sychronoss

Oracle

Open-Xchange

Microsoft

Atmail

IBM

Ipswitch

Novell

Zimbra

Rockliffe

IceWarp

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Messaging Platform market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Messaging Platform market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Messaging Platform players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Messaging Platform with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Messaging Platform submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Some of the Points from TOC is:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Messaging Platform Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 Messaging Platform Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Messaging Platform Segment by Type

2.2.1 Cloud-based

2.2.2 Premises-based

2.3 Messaging Platform Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Messaging Platform Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

Chapter Three: Global Messaging Platform by Players

3.1 Global Messaging Platform Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Messaging Platform Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Messaging Platform Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Messaging Platform Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

Chapter Four: Messaging Platform by Regions

4.1 Messaging Platform Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Messaging Platform Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Messaging Platform Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Messaging Platform Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Messaging Platform Market Size Growth

Chapter Five: Americas

5.1 Americas Messaging Platform Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Messaging Platform Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Messaging Platform Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

……Continued

