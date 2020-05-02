Plasterboard Market Size, Industry Trends, Outlook And Opportunity Till 2022

Plasterboard is basically a panel kind of a structure which is made by covering Gypsum with lining paper on both sides. There are various types of Plasterboard, which differ with each other by the various additives in gypsum, varying weight and strength of lining paper. Plasterboard generally contains crystals containing a small amount of water, which makes it a very good protection layer in the case of fire. Also, Plaster boards have a property of acting as an insulation for noise which make is useful in applications where nose cutting is important.

Market Dynamics:

The market for Plasterboard is expected to increase at a rapid pace in the coming future. This increase in demand can be attributed to the expected high growth in the construction industry in the future. The utilization of plasterboard can be divided into two sectors one being residential and non-residential.

The residential market is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the future because of the increasing amount of disposable income with the middle income groups throughout the world. Even in the non-residential segment, most of the corporate offices and commercial spaces are preferring plasterboards because of its fire protection capabilities, moisture resistant, sound insulation and other related features of plasterboard.

Market Segmentation:

The market for Plasterboards can be segmented based on their type or features, Edge type, applications. Based on the type or features of plasterboard it can be segmented into Insulated, sound insulation, Fire resistant, Damp proof, Moisture resistant and others. Based on the Edge type of plasterboard it can be segmented into Rounded, square-edged, Tapered and others. Based on the applications of plasterboard it can be segmented into residential and non-residential.

Geography:

At present, the Plasterboard market is observed to be the highest in the North America area. This is because of they have already started using plasterboard extensively and placed it as a substitute for regular walls and ceilings. But in the coming 5 years, the market for Plasterboard in Asia-pacific is expected to grow rapidly.

This can be attributed to the contribution of China and India to the plasterboard market, being the most populated countries with having a huge population in the middle-income sector with growing disposable income. The market in other geographies such as Europe, Middle-east, Africa is also expected to grow.

Key Players:

The Key players in the Plasterboard market are Gyprock, Knauf Insulation, BGCplasterboard, Beijing New building material Co, Boral Limited, Saint-Gobain, Lafarge, Yoshino Gypsum.

