Portable Electric Heater Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Application, Demand And Forecast By 2024

“Analytical Research Cognizance” has announced the addition of the Global Portable Electric Heater Market Analysis offers comprehensive analysis. The report covers detailed Market analysis by Application, Major Player, Growth and Forecast 2019-2024

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Portable Electric Heater is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Portable Electric Heater in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

DeLonghi International

Hunter

Lasko

Honeywell

Heat Storm

Jarden Consumer Solutions

Dyson

Crane

Pelonis

Vornado

GHP Group

Lifesmart

Soleus

SPT

Duraflame

NewAir

Optimus

ProCom Heating

Comfort Glow

Insignia

Bionaire

Sunpentown

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Convector Heaters

Oil-filled Heaters

Halogen Heaters

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Portable Electric Heater product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Portable Electric Heater, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Portable Electric Heater in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Portable Electric Heater competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Portable Electric Heater breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Portable Electric Heater market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Portable Electric Heater sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview



Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles



Chapter Three: Global Portable Electric Heater Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)



Chapter Four: Global Portable Electric Heater Market Analysis by Regions



Chapter Five: North America Portable Electric Heater by Country



Chapter Six: Europe Portable Electric Heater by Country



Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Portable Electric Heater by Country



Chapter Eight: South America Portable Electric Heater by Country



Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Portable Electric Heater by Countries



Chapter Ten: Global Portable Electric Heater Market Segment by Type



Chapter Eleven: Global Portable Electric Heater Market Segment by Application



Chapter Twelve: Portable Electric Heater Market Forecast (2019-2024)



