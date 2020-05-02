Travel and Tourism Top 5 Emerging Markets Industry Guide 2020-2022

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Travel and Tourism Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

The Emerging 5 Travel & Tourism industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: market size (value 2013-17, and forecast to 2022). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Sale, Huge Discounts on Reports Check for Offers @ https://www.arcognizance.com/offers

Synopsis

Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the emerging five travel & tourism market. Includes market size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of market growth trends and leading companies.

Request Latest PDF Sample of Travel and Tourism [email protected] http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/56132

Key Highlights

– These countries contributed $2,037.5 billion to the global travel & tourism industry in 2017, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% between 2007 and 2011. The top 5 emerging countries are expected to reach a value of $2,816.6 billion in 2022, with a CAGR of 6.7% over the 2017-22 period.

– Within the travel & tourism industry, China is the leading country among the top 5 emerging nations, with market revenues of $1,533.4 billion in 2017. This was followed by India and Brazil with a value of $202.7 and $153.2 billion, respectively.

– China is expected to lead the travel & tourism industry in the top five emerging nations, with a value of $2,091.1 billion in 2022, followed by India and Brazil with expected values of $336.3 and $200.2 billion, respectively.

Scope

– Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the emerging five travel & tourism market

– Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the emerging five travel & tourism market

– Leading company profiles reveal details of key travel & tourism market players’ emerging five operations and financial performance

– Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the emerging five travel & tourism market with five year forecasts

– Compares data from Brazil, China, India, Mexico and South Africa, alongside individual chapters on each country

Brief about Travel and Tourism Report with [email protected] http://www.arcognizance.com/report/travel-and-tourism-top-5-emerging-markets-industry-guide-2018-2022

Reasons to buy

– What was the size of the emerging five travel & tourism market by value in 2017?

– What will be the size of the emerging five travel & tourism market in 2022?

– What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the emerging five travel & tourism market?

– How has the market performed over the last five years?

– What are the main segments that make up the emerging five travel & tourism market?

Place Purchase Order for this [email protected] http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/56132

Table of Content

Introduction 11

What is this report about? 11

Who is the target reader? 11

How to use this report 11

Definitions 11

Top 5 Emerging Countries Travel & Tourism 13

Industry Outlook 13

Travel & Tourism in South Africa 16

Market Overview 16

Market Data 17

Market Segmentation 18

Market outlook 20

Five forces analysis 21

Macroeconomic indicators 29

Travel & Tourism in Brazil 31

Market Overview 31

Market Data 32

Market Segmentation 33

Market outlook 35

Five forces analysis 36

Macroeconomic indicators 44

Travel & Tourism in China 46

Market Overview 46

Market Data 47

Market Segmentation 48

Market outlook 50

Five forces analysis 51

Macroeconomic indicators 57

Travel & Tourism in India 59

Market Overview 59

Market Data 60

Market Segmentation 61

Market outlook 63

Five forces analysis 64

Macroeconomic indicators 72

Travel & Tourism in Mexico 74

Market Overview 74

Market Data 75

Market Segmentation 76

Market outlook 78

Five forces analysis 79

Macroeconomic indicators 86

Company Profiles 88

Leading Companies 88

Appendix 142

Methodology 142

About MarketLine 143

List of tables

Table 1: Top 5 emerging countries travel & tourism industry, revenue ($bn), 2013-22

Table 2: Top 5 emerging countries travel & tourism industry, revenue ($bn), 2013-17

Table 3: Top 5 emerging countries travel & tourism industry forecast, revenue ($bn), 2017-22

Table 4: South Africa travel & tourism industry value: $ billion, 2013-17

Table 5: South Africa travel & tourism industry category segmentation: $ billion, 2017

Table 6: South Africa travel & tourism industry geography segmentation: $ billion, 2017

Table 7: South Africa travel & tourism industry value forecast: $ billion, 2017-22

Table 8: South Africa size of population (million), 2013-17

Table 9: South Africa gdp (constant 2005 prices, $ billion), 2013-17

Table 10: South Africa gdp (current prices, $ billion), 2013-17

Table 11: South Africa inflation, 2013-17

Table 12: South Africa consumer price index (absolute), 2013-17

Table 13: South Africa exchange rate, 2013-17

Table 14: Brazil travel & tourism industry value: $ billion, 2013-17, Continued…

About Us:

Analytical Research Cognizance is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics” based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “business research facilities” has changed drastically.

Contact Us:

Matt Wilson

Manager – Global Sales

Analytical Research Cognizance

+1 (646) 434-7969, +91 90967 44448

[email protected]

http://www.arcognizance.com/

[wp-rss-aggregator]