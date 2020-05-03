A Northrop Grumman Craft Delivers Supplies to ISS

A Northrop Grumman Cygnus supply spacecraft launched to International Space Station on November 2, 2019, carrying about 3700 kilograms of scientific research equipment and cargo. The spacecraft was launched at the Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia and came during the celebrations of the 19th anniversary since the first crew lived on the ISS.

Launching from Virginia Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport’s Pad 0A, the craft was on its 12th cargo flight to ISS aboard an Antares 230+ rocket Christina Koch and Jessica Meir, both Expedition 61 astronauts from NASA, used station’s robotic arm to help the Cygnus dock on the station while Andrew Morgan of the NASA agency will be in charge of telemetry. The delivery is Northrop’s first under NASA’s Commercial Resupply Services two contract and will support many existing experiments as well as new ones. The cargo craft will return to earth in January 2020.

Among the equipment shipped to the station is the Zero-G oven, which will be used to study how heat is transferred in space and, consequently, how to bake in the microgravity environment. The oven is expected to be used on long missions in the future, widening the variety of food available to crew members. Expected to ease the astronauts’ life in space will be the AstroRad, a special kit designed to protect from radiation from the sun. The vest is currently undergoing testing, with the astronauts expected to wear it during their daily activities and report back on the experience. The vest could be used in future missions to Moon and Mars.

(AMS-02) The Alpha Magnetic Spectrometer-02 is also due for an upgrade, as the ship carried components required to extend its lifespan. Astronauts will cut and join back fluid lines on the AMS-02 in a series of spacewalks, an achievement that could be crucial in future missions. The station will also have a new plastic-recycling machine. The Made in Space Recycler will enable the reprocessing of plastic to make filaments for Made in Space Manufacturing Device.

These, among many other new and current investigations, enable advances that will allow astronauts to stay longer and healthier in space. The mission, named NG-12, will remain in orbit together with NG-11, its predecessor until their landing in 2020. The Cygnus will dispose off of waste as it reenters earth.

The ISS has successfully supported 239 people from 19 countries, as well as more than 2600 experiments from 107 nations, facilitating research and development for NASA and its worldwide partners.

[wp-rss-aggregator]