After the satellites die, where do they go 

One person’s waste is another person’s space treasure. Well, this is definitely true for Alice Gorman, who is an archeologist who specializes in detritus of the spaceflight. Gorman always had an interest in physics but later on ended up as an archaeologist instead, who specializes in Australian indigenous heritage preservation. She has a book titled ‘Dr. Space Junk vs. the Universe: Archaeology and the Future’, she does share the story of she has been able to combine these two fields, where she has been studying the spaceflight as an archaeologist. Her book has been grounded in her experience of working and living in Australia.

She said that it is where she does her space work and that is where her work began. Gorman said that the first artifacts and the places she gets interested in are those that were in the back of the garden. She added that she had an interest in the decentering whole space race. The cold war narrative as well as talking about the other kinds of stories as well as interactions with space during that period. She had goals of choosing numerous perspectives. Hailing from a nation which was not traditionally considered as among the spacefaring ones despite having a deep history in space, she thought people in the other countries would very sympathetic to that. There has been an increased interest in the whole space thing in the last five years.

She was asked to talk about the Australian background when she traced her investigation of Aboriginal voices on Golden Records placed on Voyager spacecraft. This is what she had to say: For the Space archaeologist, the 2 voyagers are artifacts of big interest, as they do demonstrate the geographic spread of the human culture in the solar system as well as beyond solar system and people are perennially interested in as well as obsessed with Golden Records. When she saw that there was Aboriginal music as her background was in the heritage consulting with the indigenous heritage, it caught her attention. This is what triggered her curiosity.

There is a whole long colonial tradition where the Aboriginal people, as well as indigenous people, get to be erased. They do not have given names. They are assumed to be sort of generic members of culture which is described by the anthropologists and archaeologists as the outsiders. She thought that there has to be a story there and she had to find more about it. In addition, she realized that tracks that were online as being the ones that are Golden Record were not very correct. There are symbolic and culturally implications of which the music it is, that does alter meaning of the songs which have gone out there.

