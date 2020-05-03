ASEAN’s renewable energy challenges

The (ASEAN) Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has put an ambitious aim of gaining 23 percent of its primary power from the renewable sources by the year 2025, as power demand in this region is likely to shoot by 50 percent. By the (IRENA) International Renewable Energy Agency, this objective shows a two-and –a-half-fold growth in the new renewable power share in comparison to 2014.

With the immediate decline in the cost of renewable power generation via methods like solar and wind photovoltaic (PV), Southeast Asian region has a golden chance to meet its immense demand for electricity sustainably and cost-effectively.

A Southeast Asian Energy Outlook report says that by this local production industries will have a chance to grow. For instance, Malaysia is the globe’s third-largest photovoltaic cell producer. Meanwhile, Thailand’s solar making company is increasing PV output for world’s market. It is doing this by deploying more renewable power in the region; these countries’ economies can progress further.

Increasing the need for energy and changing the demand-supply dynamics are making new as well as tough challenges for the Southeast Asia’s lawmakers. In spite of the current opportunities created by policies, several commercial needs a region-wide approach.

Key challenges

The expansion of renewable energy operations in the region is a costly bill for most ASEAN states to foot. In a short announcement by the Habibie Center, financial permits administered to the most crucial factor for expanding renewable energy operations due to their stock-demanding nature. Presently, there is the shortage of knowledge and skill in some ASEAN member’s states, particularly in Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam, in examining the hazards of the renewable enterprise.

Largely, there is a shortage of financial support and medium, including then accessibility of available funding help. These have made renewable energy sector region to demand-supply some investments.

Geographical and technical factors are some of the problems experienced by renewable energy mission developers in Southeast Asian location. A lack of rules and regulations in place to facilitate the proper use of the land as well as the succeeding environmental effects is a developing issue when large-scale renewable energy mission takes place in the region.

More specific to Indonesia and sustainably and the cost-effective, Philippines is the problem of limited member facilities that prevents significant renewable energy deployment concerning electric transmission. This is due to both states are a group of islands in nature. As a result, it leads to fragmented grids of electricity.

