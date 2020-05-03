Avio anticipates Vega C upgrading fund at ESA ministerial; Vega returns to flight in March 

The space Agency in Europe is considering projects to make Vega light-lift spaceships more challenging, according to the CEO of Vega manufacturer Avio.

Avio chief executive officer Giulio Renzo said in a call that Vega is in the right conditions and is set to return to flight by March, although the payload to launch on the mission is still to be determined.

Avio, which is located in Colleferro, Italy, has commenced building hardware for the return flight project. With inclusion to second stage components that are modified to curb a repeat of the spaceship’s July failure.

Currently, the maiden journey of the next-generation Vega-C that was initially set for March is now aimed for the first six months of the year.

Ranzo added that there is awareness among the leaders of Europe that Vega C and the upcoming Ariane6 spaceship that is being built by ArianeGroup for launch in 2020 will face a more challenging world launch market that is in anticipation when both spaceships commenced development in 2014.

ESA’s 22 member states will agree on which initiates to finance for spaceships and other space projects for the three years to come, at the agency’s ministerial conference in November 27-28 in Seville, Spain. Ranzo added that Colleferro, Avio that is based in Italy, is yarning for two projects that will be advantageous to Vega C, Arianne 6, and the P120C booster the two spaceships use.

Ranzo said on the P120 program, on the Vega C program and on the Arianne 6 program that; there will be streams of technology development aimed at reduction of cost using brand materials. Making use of commercial off the shelf materials, using simple more production processes that are automated and further replacing in the way we do things, may let for further reduction of cost.

As stated by Ranzo, the first program focuses on developments that will put into practice between 2023 and 2025, and the other bunch of projects stresses on long-term developments for both rockets.

For Avio, the Vega E is their longer-term development for the team. Vega E is the future reflection of rockets, which will function on liquid-oxygen, which is more competent when performing its work and methane on the upper stage rocket. This is more competent when compared to the current four-stage launchers, Vega and upcoming Vega C.

Incase M10 upper stage is completed, it will pave the way for Vega into a more manageable, available and competitive project.

